"Nobody started talking GOAT until Michael Jordan started coming around" - Former NBA player Jelani McCoy on picking MJ as the GOAT athlete over Tom Brady

Former NBA player Jelanie McCoy has explained why he would pick Michael Jordan as the GOAT (greatest of all time) athlete over retired NFL legend Tom Brady.

Jordan is considered the greatest of all time in basketball history. The same can also be said for the recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Jordan and Brady are two of the greatest athletes in sports history.

In a recent appearance on "What's Burnin'" podcast hosted by Josiah Johnson, McCoy weighed in on the GOAT debate. McCoy revealed that even though he's a big fan of Brady, he believes Jordan has better GOAT credentials because of his versatility, explaining:

"I like Tom Brady and all. But nobody started talking GOAT until Michael Jordan started coming around. 6-for-6, you know. MVPs. Tom Brady doesn’t play defense; you know what I mean?"

"He played one position at a very high level for a very long time. Still did a lot of s**t nobody has at that position. But for me, we’re talking about Finals appearances, MVP and being a transcendent talent."

Johnson agreed with McCoy's argument for picking Jordan over Brady. Jackson added that Jordan played both sides of the floor, while Brady only played offense in the NFL.

"MJ was the best offensive and defensive player at one point of time. If Brady was playing quarterback and lining up at DB or free safety, deal with the Ronnie Lotts, then maybe," Johnson said.

Michael Jordan is a six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, five-time NBA MVP, 14-time All-Star, a former Rookie of the Year, a former Defensive Player of the Year, ten-time All-NBA First Team and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team player.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, three-time First Team All-Pro, two-time Second Team All-Pro and a former NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Michael Jordan played pick-up basketball with Tom Brady in Bahamas in 2015

Tom Brady last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seven years ago in the Bahamas, Michael Jordan and Tom Brady played pick-up basketball during a vacation. Jordan even talked trash with his defender, while Brady looked for the rebound after MJ's shot. Both legends teamed up against a few people.

Jordan wore a white tank top as he proceeded to make a jump shot over his defender. Meanwhile, Brady had a backward hat on and a black shirt.

You can watch the short clip of the event below:

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



“Hey man, you guys still have YouTube? You better pull up Michael Jordan.”



"Hey man, you guys still have YouTube? You better pull up Michael Jordan." We need more pick-up games with Tom Brady & a trash-talking Michael Jordan

Jordan retired in 2002, and has went on to become a billionaire, thanks to his Air Jordan brand. He also owns NBA team Charlotte Hornets, and spends most of his time playing golf.

Meanwhile, Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday. The 44-year-old will now look to spend time with his family and focus on his business ventures.

