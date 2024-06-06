"Nobody wanted the Mavs" - Patrick Mahomes hype up Dallas faithful in pre-finals video after Tom Brady does the same for the Celtics

Patrick Mahomes gave his voice in the latest hype video for the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the 2024 NBA Finals. Earlier, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady narrated the Boston Celtics hype video.

The three-time Super Bowl champion narrated in the video that while nobody had expected the Mavericks to reach the NBA Finals, the team defied low expectations to reach the highest stage.

“The Finals! There is only one thing in the way now, and it’s not the opponent. It’s the willingness to sacrifice everything, because the greatest competition, is you. ... Nobody expected the Mavs! Nobody wanted the Mavs! But nobody can deny that you earned it, earned the respect of the league, earned a place at the table, and earned the opportunity to bring Larry back to Dallas. ... Truly Maverick! One for all, one for Dallas. Let’s get it,” Mahomes said in the video.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This is the third time the Mavericks have reached the NBA Finals and perhaps one of the times they are not counted as underdogs. They possess an elite offense and great defense to make the Celtics run for their money.

Dallas has Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on their roster, who are certified to perform at the highest stage. Moreover, unlike the Celtics, the Mavericks have shown an excellent record in their road games in these playoffs, and Doncic has been playing great in those games.

Patrick Mahomes made early prediction for Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA title

Patrick Mahomes is a die-hard Dallas Mavericks fan. He was one of the attendees during the Mavericks’ playoff run this season. Amidst all this, the Kansas City Chiefs star had always believed that Dallas had everything on their roster to win it all.

Earlier in May, when the Mavericks took a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Mahomes predicted a title run for the Mavs. Appearing on an episode of First Things First on Fox Sports 1, Mahomes said that if both Dallas superstars play to their full potential, the team could win it all.

“If Luka (Doncic) plays the way Luka can play, and Kyrie (Irving) is Kyrie, the Mavs have as good of a chance as anyone of winning it all,” Mahomes said.

Although Patrick Mahomes said the series would be challenging, the Mavericks completely dominated it and won 4-1. The Mavericks have been to the NBA Finals twice before (2006 and 2011). They won the title in 2011.