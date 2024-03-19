NOLA Pelicans Twitter debunks Stephen A. Smith's claim about 1.5 ppg college career: "Stats came from his own show"

No one expected a beef happening between the New Orleans Pelicans social media account and Stephen A. Smith this season, but here we are. The saga between the team's X (formerly Twitter) account and the famed ESPN analyst continues to surprise fans.

While live streaming his show, "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the NBA analyst touched on the subject of Zion Williamson with former NBA player Jay Williams. The analyst talked about how the team's social media team kept "chirping" and lying about his college career, where he averaged 1.5 points.

When Williams asked if he was okay with the social media team, the analyst assured the former player that he was fine. Smith added that they lied about his college stats because he never played as he was injured.

This wasn't a smart move as the franchise's X team saw this and immediately had a defense ready. According to them, they weren't lying as Smith and ESPN were the ones who showed the stats on television.

"Stephen A says we lied about his stats but the stats came from his own show," the post from the Pelicans' X account read.

The pictures shown in the post were as clear as the day that ESPN was the one that showed his stats. He was also present when the episode aired with former NBA players JJ Redick and Jalen Rose.

What did Stephen A. Smith say about the Pelicans?

Despite having a bit of beef against the Pelicans' social media team, Smith remains a true professional in his craft. He praised the recent performance of the star forward Zion Williamson, who has been on a tear in the past five games for his team.

Smith complimented Williamson and didn't attack his weight in the newest episode of his show.

"They got a man child in Zion Williamson who looks healthy, like he lost weight," Smith said. ... "He ain't hiding food under his bed or anything like that from the team. ... The New Orlean Pelicans could go to the finals."

New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference, thanks to the recent play of their star. Additionally, predicting that the team could go to the NBA Finals is a significant claim for an analyst like Smith.

Still, the improvement of the team has not gone unnoticed, and it could be their weapon in the postseason.

