"Not close" - NBA vet ranks Kevin Durant well above Larry Bird, says he would have averaged fifty points

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 28, 2025 03:12 GMT
[Picture Credit: Getty]
Patrick Beverley ranks Kevin Durant well above Larry Bird in all-time top 10 [Picture Credit: Getty]

Kevin Durant is a generational superstar in the NBA, and few players measure up to his greatness in NBA history. However, when compared to Boston Celtics great Larry Bird, it is hard to pick one over the other, but not for Patrick Beverley.

On Wednesday, Beverley was asked an intriguing question by his "Pat Bev Podcast" co-host.

"Would you put Kevin Durant or Larry Bird higher in your all-time top ten?"

The former LA Clippers player didn't even pause and chose Durant over the three-time NBA champion.

"Yeah, I don't think it's close. KD."

When pressed with Bird's resume, Beverley claimed that Durant would have averaged 50 points in the Larry Bird era.

"If Kevin Durant was playing, when Larry Bird was playing, he would average 50," Beverley said.

The former Milwaukee Bucks player also added that the narratives of modern NBA players not being able to survive the old era's physicality were nonsensical.

"What makes people think that if the physicalities are changed that players now couldn't play then, like we would just die?" he added.
"When you talk about handles at that size, the ability to play pick-and-roll. On the other end, his ability to rim protecting. He is Kevin Durant."
Statistically, Larry Bird has the edge over Kevin Durant as a better rebounder and a better playmaker. On the other hand, Durant is arguably a better scorer and a better shot blocker than Bird.

Durant has played 17 seasons so far, against Bird's 13. But the Celtics great has more titles, more MVPs, All-NBA First Team and more All-Defensive Teams selections. However, to pick one over the other is no doubt a hard choice.

Kevin Durant gets honest about old NBA defense

In the last few years, the old vs the new NBA has been one of the raging debates among NBA fans and analysts alike. The modern NBA has often been dismissed for not being physical in favor of the 1980s and '90s.

Debating the same on X, the Rockets' star said that with the players with almost no game outside the perimeter, the old defense was bound to get physical.

"It always looks more physical from the TV when bodies are in a tight space… It's inevitable that players are gonna push and shove in that circumstance," Durant wrote.

Durant also addressed the allegations of easier foul calls in the modern game and the players not going all out on defense. The two-time NBA champion said that modern defenders needed to worry about every player on offense today and floor spacing.

"It's easier to play defense when you aren't worried about somebody outside the paint, defense is hard in this league when everybody on the floor can shoot, and you on an island, and your teammates afraid to help off a sniper," Durant wrote.

Durant's comments echo the same thought that the NBA has continued to evolve since day one. While nostalgia is great, modern basketball can still be celebrated and not constantly judged.






