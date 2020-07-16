Nothing's going to be perfect: Chris Paul talks about NBA restart, reacts to snitch hotline jokes

One of the most influential figures in the NBA today is Chris Paul. CP3 has been at the forefront of all discussions related to the NBA restart in Orlando. On Wednesday, he joined Ernie Johnson on an episode of NBA Together to open up on a plethora of topics.

Most of us outside the NBA bubble want to get into the players' shoes to understand what they feel and that was one of the questions Ernie asked Chris Paul. The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard had the following to say:

"I was a little emotional when I first got here...myself along with guys on the executive committee, Dwight Powell, Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook, Jayson Tatum all these guys have been involved in a lot of these conversations. To see it all actually coming together right. There's nothing that's gonna be perfect and that's what we kept saying all along as we get into this. Let's give as much feedback as possible but to see it sort of come together, it's pretty surreal."

It's nice to see CP3 being realistic about the situation. He's aware that this hasn't been done before so there's a great chance that not everything will go according to plan.

Chris Paul on players who decided to sit out

Trevor Ariza is one of the several players who decided not to join in for the NBA restart

There are several health concerns related to living in the NBA bubble, irrespective of the exhaustive protocols. And thus some players have decided not to play during the NBA restart. Chris Paul was asked whether such a decision would be held against the players in question. He responded with the following:

"I don't think so. What we we tried to convey to players throughout this whole thing is that you have to make what decision is best for you and your family and I can't decide that for you."

Chris Paul then talked about his close friend Trevor Ariza who has decided to sit out. He stated that he understands Ariza's situation because of how close the two are and respects his decision.

"I don't think anyone can analyze your situation doing what's best for you and your family. So having a guy that close to me have to make that decision, I respect that a thousand percent."

Chris Paul reacts to the snitch hotline jokes

Chris Paul during a practice session with the Oklahoma City Thunder

It was reported recently by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the snitch hotline has already been in use inside the NBA bubble in Orlando. Given that Chris Paul generally has a habit of reminding match officials of the smallest of rule breaches during games, fans were quick to post memes and trolls about him.

Chris Paul has this in his room: pic.twitter.com/UZhxWDIwjw — alek🏄🏼‍♂️ (@HoodieAlek) July 14, 2020

When asked about the same, CP3 said:

"I didn't know until my wife said something to me about it. My wife cracked a joke about it but it is what it is, I can't control that."

The jok are obviously harmless but the importance of a hotline to report the breach of rules by players cannot be understated.

