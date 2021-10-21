"Now it's essentially my turn to lead the team and keep us afloat" - Paul George talks about taking responsibility amidst Kawhi Leonard's absence for the LA Clippers

It's never easy when your team looks to you to carry the load on a nightly basis. But that's a challenge that Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is eager to take on. The Clippers were one of the toughest teams in the Western Conference last year. They went on to finish the year with a 47-25 record, good enough to earn the fourth seed in the Western Conference. After a number of tough series, the Clippers found themselves four wins away from a spot in the NBA Championship.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, they would suddenly be shorthanded against the Phoenix Suns. Fellow star forward Kawhi Leonard suffered an ACL injury that kept him out for the remainder of the series. While many counted the Clippers out, they put up a fight against the Suns, eventually losing in six games. One of the players that rose to the occasion was none other than Paul George. He went on to finish the series against Phoenix with averages of 28.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. After an offseason in which Kawhi Leonard will undergo ACL surgery, the Clippers will be without Leonard for the majority of the 2021-22 NBA season. That simply means it's going to be time for Paul George to be "the guy" for the Clippers. As George prepares for his 11th season in the NBA, it sounds like he's ready for the opportunity.

“He led the team when I was out, kept us competitive, kept us in it. Now it’s essentially my turn to lead the team and keep us afloat”

A Big Year for Paul George with the Clippers?

Paul George could be poised for a career year with the Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George has continued to be one of the most impressive two-way stars in the NBA over the last several seasons. While he's been a popular name to target when it comes to critics, George has continued to show that he has the ability to be a dominant force in the NBA. During his early career with the Indiana Pacers, George was considered a rising star in the league. He was a young, shifty forward who was one of the best two-way players in the NBA. During those days, Paul George was the focal point of the offense, and he shined when given the opportunity.

Since being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, George has had the opportunity to play alongside a number of talented stars including Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard. Now, the 31-year-old will look to bring back that edge from his days in Indiana that made him one of the top players in the league. If George can find some of that magic and become a stronger leader for this Clippers team, there's a chance that PG13 could be in for a career-year in Los Angeles.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar