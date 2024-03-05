"Obviously asked myself": Paul George hints at Clippers extension being imminent after revealing contribution to franchise rebrand

Paul George is still awaiting a contract extension from the LA Clippers. However, if the star wing’s latest comments about the Clippers’ rebrand are any indication, it appears that an extension could be imminent.

Last month, LA unveiled its rebranded jerseys, logo and court design for the 2024-25 NBA season. The franchise paid tribute to its nautical history, as its new logo features a naval ship, the basis of the team’s name, intersecting a compass. Meanwhile, the Clippers’ new color scheme includes an emphasis on navy blue.

On “Podcast P with Paul George,” George, who has a $48.8 million player option for next season, was asked if he influenced LA’s rebrand. According to the nine-time All-Star, both he and his co-star Kawhi Leonard were involved in the rebranding process.

“We had some say so. They obviously asked myself and Kawhi,” George said.

“It was a little bit before Russ[ell] Westbrook got there and James [Harden] got there, it was a little bit before their time. But they definitely asked me and Kawhi on the color, going back to the red, the jersey, even some of the apparel stuff, they wanted our input on that. So, I do feel like we were a part of that.”

The Clippers’ rebrand coincides with their upcoming transition to their new state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The new arena is set to open in August.

Additionally, George is a California native, and the Clippers (39-20) have the NBA’s fifth-best record. So, all things considered, the 33-year-old seemingly has plenty of incentives to remain with LA long-term.

Paul George was pleasantly surprised by Clippers’ rebrand

Despite having a say in the Clippers’ rebranding process, Paul George was pleasantly surprised by the final result.

Later in his podcast, George touched on his reaction to LA unveiling its new look to him and Kawhi Leonard. According to the 14-year veteran, he was astonished by the magnitude of the team’s rebrand.

“We were like, ‘Oh, we’re getting this? We’re getting that? Y’all are looking for this jersey?’ So, we were pleasantly surprised too when it all came down and they unveiled it all to us,” George said. “We were a little bit taken aback like, ‘Oh, s**t, this is dope.’”

While George appears on board with the Clippers’ rebrand, not much news has come out regarding his contract extension negotiations with LA. George and the franchise have kept their discussions more-or-less in-house.

However, last month, the nine-time All-Star noted that it remains his “goal” to sign an extension with the Clippers as soon as possible.

Through 54 games, George is averaging 22.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.2 3-pointers per game on 45.4% shooting.

