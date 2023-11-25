OKC head coach refuses to speak on Josh Giddey as NBA opens investigation on shocking allegations: "I have no comment on that"

Early this week, social media interrupted with a shocking allegation that Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl named Liv Cook. The OKC Thunder guard has been seen in various photos and clips with Cook. A Twitter/X account that had the handle “OC Beers” alleged that she was a high school junior when they started their relationship. The account has since been deleted when the accusation turned into a storm.

On Friday, the NBA announced that they would be conducting their investigation into the allegation. After the Thunder’s practice, the Australian was asked to comment about the league’s decision and the rumors surrounding him. He gave a simple response (via NBACentral):

"I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now.”

Mark Daigneault, the Thunder’s coach, was likewise asked to say something. His response was even more straightforward (via Rylan Stiles):

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it. And that'll be my comment on anything related."

“OC Beers” lit a fire on social media that hasn’t subsided yet when he posted this:

"Josh Giddey from the OKC Thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can’t let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior high school."

The allegation that forced the NBA to conduct an investigation on Giddey.

In one of the videos, Giddey’s voice could be heard saying that Liv Cook was “his girl.”

A photo from Snapchat gave the controversy an even bigger boost. Cook allegedly wrote a caption. “Just f**ked Josh Giddey”

Josh Giddey restricted his Instagram account after the allegation went viral

Josh Giddey’s prompt reaction when the allegation blew over was to restrict his Instagram account. No one can comment on it now. The Australian has also changed his profile to black. The changes he made were consistent with the comment he gave to reporters after the OKC Thunder’s practice.

The 21-year-old is seen as one of the NBA’s brightest emerging stars. He is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Although he’s only hitting 43.5% of his shots, including 31.0% of his three-pointers, Giddey is valued for his versatile game.

Giddey's IG profile has been changed to block and comments are no longer allowed.

The OKC Thunder love his basketball IQ, incredible reading of the game and passing. It remains to be seen how the team will proceed once the NBA is done with the investigation.

