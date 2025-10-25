OKC Thunder Injury Report: Concerns Rise as Chet Holmgren joins 7 Others on Injury List Ahead of game against Hawks (Oct. 25)

The OKC Thunder have enjoyed a superb start to their season and are undefeated after two games. The only concern for the defending champion is injuries, with several star players' health compromised. Chet Holmgren was named in the Thunder's injury report along with seven other players ahead of Saturday's encounter against the Atlanta Hawks.Holmgren was listed as &quot;questionable&quot; owing to low back soreness. The 7-foot-1 forward played in OKC's 141-135 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. He recorded a stat line of 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes.The former Gonzaga standout also featured in the team's double overtime win on opening night against the Houston Rockets. The Thunder fans would hope for Chet Holmgren to shake off his pain in the nick of time and suit up against the Hawks. A final confirmation on his status will be known ahead of tip off.Meanwhile, Cason Wallace missed the previous game due to a left knee sprain. He is questionable to play against the Hawks. Wallace was in OKC's starting lineup on opening night but was replaced by Aaron Wiggins in the Thunder's last contest.Six Thunder players are ruled out of Hawks game. Jalen Williams (wrist surgery), Alex Caruso (concussion), Isaiah Joe (knee contusion), Kenrich Williams (knee surgery), Nikola Topic (testicular surgery and Thomas Sorber (torn ACL) will remain sidelined.How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks?The OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT0.The Thunder vs. Hawks game will be telecast live on NBA TV and FanDuel Sports Network (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).