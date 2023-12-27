OKC Thunder Injury Report (Dec. 27): Latest update on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren's status

The OKC Thunder will play the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the visiting New York Knicks. The Thunder are coming off a huge win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Let's look at the OKC Thunder injury report for Dec. 27 featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

The Thunder have no players listed on their injury for Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks. Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey were cleared before Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves. Williams was dealing with an unspecified illness, while Giddey had a sprained left ankle.

That means Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren will be suiting up against New York. SGA has only missed one game this season on Nov. 3, while Holmgren has been healthy all season so far after missing his entire rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

The OKC Thunder's 129-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves was a total team effort, with all five starters reaching double figures in points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 34 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort each scored 20 points, while Jalen Williams had 21 points and three assists, and Josh Giddey added 10 points and seven assists. The Thunder improved to 19-9 and are now third in the Western Conference.

They are a game behind the second-placed Denver Nuggets and two and a half games behind the Timberwolves for the best record in the West. Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks is the last one of their current five-game homestand.

OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks game preview

The OKC Thunder and New York Knicks are set to face each other on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It's the 140th matchup between the two teams, dating back to when the Thunder were still known as the Seattle SuperSonics.

The Thunder are slightly ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup by a 71-68 margin. They have also dominated the Knicks in their last 10 games, with a record of 7-3. They split the season series last season, with the away teams winning both games.

Oklahoma City and New York last battled on Nov. 21 last year at the Paycom Center. It was a duel between Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with the Knicks winning 129-119 in the end.

Brunson finished with 34 points and nine assists, while SGA had 30 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett also came up big for the Knicks, scoring 25 each against the Thunder.

