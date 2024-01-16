OKC Thunder Injury Report (Jan. 16): Are Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort playing vs LA Clippers?

Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort will be playing for the OKC Thunder as they conclude their two-game trip in Los Angeles with a Tuesday night encounter against the Clippers. Both Holmgren and Dort are not listed in the Thunder's injury report ahead of their game against the Clippers.

The entire OKC Thunder lineup is cleared to play against the LA Clippers, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was initially listed as "questionable" against the LA Lakers due to a right knee sprain but was later cleared to play.

What happened to Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort?

Chet Holmgren has been healthy for the entirety of the 2023-2024 NBA calendar. One could say the young center is up for a solid bounce-back season after missing the 2022-2023 campaign due to a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

On the other hand, Dort was diagnosed with two injuries this season, a hip injury last November and an ankle sprain last month.

While Lu Dort played through the hip injury, his ankle injury forced him to miss a Dec. 12 game against the Utah Jazz.

Lu Dort would return against the Sacramento Kings and never miss a game since then.

Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort's stats vs. LA Lakers

Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort were relatively quiet when the OKC Thunder took on the LA Lakers in the nightcap of the NBA's Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

Chet Holmgren only had nine points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal even as the Rookie of the Year contender struggled in containing former winner Anthony Davis. The latter led the LA Lakers with 27 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, one block, and two steals.

Dort, on the other hand, had 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal, although they are well within his season averages. Gilgeous-Alexander, who was cleared at the 11th hour, put up 24 points, three rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block.

OKC Thunder conclude Hollywood tour vs. LA Clippers

The OKC Thunder are finishing a back-to-back schedule in Los Angeles with another nationally televised game against the LA Clippers.

The LA Clippers are returning home following a 109-105 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Before the said game, the Clippers won eight of their last nine matches.

The Thunder won their previous match-up against the Clippers, 134-115, on Dec. 21 in Oklahoma City, but that was when Kawhi Leonard was ruled out due to a hip injury.

This time, Leonard is healthy again, and Gilgeous-Alexander, although fully cleared to play, is a thing of concern especially if he suddenly aggravates his knee injury.

