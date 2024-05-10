"Olajuwon & Robinson rented that trophy" - Steve Kim uses Michael Jordan's dominance as benchmark to evaluate Nikola Jokic's MVP case

Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic recently won his third NBA Most Valuable Player plum, giving rise to the conversation on where he ranks in the rich history of the award. For sports journalist Steve Kim, a true benchmark to evaluate the 'lofty' place of 'The Joker' is by using the dominance that Michael Jordan had in his run.

Speaking on the Fearless with Jason Whitlock podcast, Kim, a co-host on The 3 Knockdown Rule, shared that for Jokic to fortify his standing in the elite list, he must continue to dominate in the league, much like what 'His Airness' did in the late 80s all the way to the 90s.

"Every year from 1988 on, which was the first I believe Michael Jeffrey Jordan won the MVP, he was the best player every year he played." Kim said of Jordan's dominance. "He should have won the MVP every single year. Because if you look by performance, impact and influence ... it was Michael Jordan."

"Michael Jordan was the best player then he went on to play baseball. And then the great Hakeem Olajuwon and then David Robinson rented that (MVP) trophy. Then in the last three years [of the 90s], one of those years you can make an argument for Karl Malone, right? But really, let's be honest, it was the guy in Chicago...," he added.

Check out what Kim had to say below:

Michael Jordan won the MVP award five times in 1988, 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1998 while helping the Chicago Bulls to six NBA titles.

In the years that he did not win the top individual award, it was Magic Johnson (1989 and 1990), Charles Barkley (1993), Olajuwon (1994), Robinson (1995) and Malone (1997 and 1999) who claimed it.

For his part, Nikola Jokic was named MVP in three of the last four NBA seasons and, at just 29 years old, is expected to continue to be a force in the years ahead.

In the history of the NBA, only three players have won three MVP awards or more, namely Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6), Bill Russell (5), Jordan (5), Wilt Chamberlain (4), LeBron James (4), Johnson (3), Larry Bird (3), Moses Malone (3) and Jokic (3).

Nikola Jokic happy to win third MVP award but not letting himself be consumed by it

Nikola Jokic is happy and proud to have won his third NBA Most Valuable Player award but is not letting himself be consumed by it, believing that there is still much more to accomplish in his career.

'The Joker' bested OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic in the MVP race this season. He became the ninth player in NBA history to win three or more MVP awards.

Facing the media, Nikola Jokic shared his thoughts on his latest individual award, saying it is something to be celebrated when everything is said and done.

"I think it's legacy for after the career. I think I'm gonna be more proud of myself after the career," he said.

This season, Nikola Jokic had averages of 27 points, 15 rebounds, 9.4 assists andd 1.3 steals while helping the Denver Nuggets to a 57-25 record.