"One person that would absolutely cause you to tune in as a curiosity factor off the bat" - NBA analyst shocked at the fact that LIV golf didn't offer Charles Barkley a contract

Charles Barkley is one of the best players in NBA history. He's stayed involved with the league after his retirement, covering the NBA for TNT.

Barkley is a fantastic and entertaining NBA analyst, so fans love watching him. However, he almost left the "Inside the NBA" to join LIV Golf.

Fortunately for NBA fans, the former NBA superstar will stay with Turner Sports. At the moment, it is unclear whether or not the golf organization offered Barkley a contract. American sports journalist Rich Eisen spoke about Barkley's situation on his podcast.

"If they didn't offer Charles Barkley a contract, I'm totally mystified by that." Eisen said. "Because if the LIV Tour wants to get on television ... the one person that would absolutely cause you to tune in as a curiosity factor off the bat would be to hear Charles Barkley call a real live golf tournament."

The LIV Tour missed their chance, but Barkley clarified that he would reject any offers from them.

Charles Barkley is better off as an NBA analyst

While Charles Barkley is a golf enthusiast, he knows more about basketball than golf. Barkley has 16 years of NBA experience and was one of the most dominant players in his prime.

The LIV Tour has been criticized for its involvement with politics and foreign influence. Had Barkley joined the organization, there is no doubt that he also would have been criticized.

Barkley has commented on this issue and pointed out the hypocrisy of the sports world.

The most significant criticism of the LIV Tour comes from the fact that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund backs it. However, no one seems to have any issues with the NBA's connection to China.

The former NBA All-Star is well aware of the criticism, but that did not bother him. Ultimately, he may have received a more significant contract with Turner Sports, which could work out for him.

Barkley will stay with Turner Sports until the end of his career

Charles Barkley announced his decision to stay with Turner Sports. However, he also said he would remain with the company for the rest of his broadcasting career.

While this may sound a bit vague on how much longer he will work, we expect to see Sir Charles on TV for many more years to come. He is a big part of "Inside the NBA," and his partnership with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith is one of a kind.

Barkley has 3 years and $30 million remaining on his TNT deal. Charles Barkley will stay with TNT's 'Inside The NBA' after flirting with the idea of joining LIV Golf as an analyst, per @AndrewMarchand Barkley has 3 years and $30 million remaining on his TNT deal. Charles Barkley will stay with TNT's 'Inside The NBA' after flirting with the idea of joining LIV Golf as an analyst, per @AndrewMarchand.Barkley has 3 years and $30 million remaining on his TNT deal. https://t.co/oo6fZkl3MM

According to reports, the former NBA superstar has three more years on his contract with Turner Sports. Turner Sports will pay him $30 million for his services during this period.

