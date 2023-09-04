"Only thing I really lack is sleep" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sends NBA fans into frenzy as he drops insane bars on latest IG post's caption

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been impressing a lot of basketball fans lately. He had an incredible breakout season in the NBA during the 2022-23 season, and he has led the Canadian national team to the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup 2023 tournament.

Beyond his on-court performance, he has also impressed fans using words on his Instagram posts.

Here's the caption on his recent post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They debating about if my bag is deep. Bc they know the only thing i really lack is sleep. Left home and i said i wouldn’t be back for weeks. Until I made sure I was in Paris next summer and not for fashion week."

His followers immediately started reacting to the post, praising the poetic composition of his caption.

Fans laud Shai's caption

Fans laud Shai's caption

Fans laud Shai's caption

Fans laud Shai's caption

Fans laud Shai's caption

Fans laud Shai's caption

Fans laud Shai's caption

Fans laud Shai's caption

Fans laud Shai's caption

Fans laud Shai's caption

Fans laud Shai's caption

This is not the first time SGA's Instagram posts have become popular for the caption, as he has a way with words based on all his other posts.

Also read: 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP Ladder: Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander early favorites after round one.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is entering his prime

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be entering his prime

During the 2022-23 season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander established himself as a top NBA talent. The 25-year-old combo guard increased his scoring average by a significant margin.

He went from scoring 24.5 points per game in 2021-22 to dropping a career-high 31.4 throughout the 2022-23 campaign. He also increased his efficiency by raising his field goal percentage from 45% to 51% and his three-point percentage from 30% to 34%.

SGA's incredible breakout year kept him within the top 10 of the NBA's MVP voting ladder all year. He clearly established himself as one of the league's best players and as the leader of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He continued to put on an amazing showing, this time for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup 2023 tournament.

He averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in the first five games. He has led Team Canada to an incredible 4-1 record as they have secured a spot in the quarterfinals. He is also one of the contenders for the tournament's MVP award.

Also read: 3 notable records bagged by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Canada against Lebanon in FIBA World Cup 2023.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)