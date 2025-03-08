"Only way he getting a belt": Fans react to Paul George pulling up for WWE and getting booed by Philadelphia crowd

Veteran guard Paul George attended WWE's Philadelphia event on Friday and was booed by the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center. It was picked up by fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts.

The 9-time NBA All-Star was among those present to witness the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. He was joined by his Sixers teammates Ricky Council IV, Guershon Yabusele and Adem Bona.

Their presence was recognized by the arena announcer as they held a WWE replica belt with the logo of the Sixers on it. No sooner after, boos started to rain in.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to give their reactions to the reception that Paul George got from the Philadelphia crowd.

One fan took the opportunity to roast 'PG' and highlight that he remains without an NBA championship 15 years into his career, saying:

"Only way he getting a belt"

"Closest he'll ever get to winning something," another said along a similar line.

"I like P and even I would of booed him," a user made known.

"These crowds don't even care anymore," a fan pointed out.

"His smile faded pretty quickly," another fan observed.

"Bruh really more focused in everything else except the NBA. Hang it up lil bro," a comment laid down.

"PG Villain SZN loading..." a fan suggested.

Paul George, who signed a 4-year, $211.58-million deal with the Sixers in the offseason, is currently in the middle of what has turned out to be a rough season for him and the Sixers.

He is averaging 16.2 points, down from his average last year of 22.6 points, and 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals in the 41 games he has played so far.

The Sixers, injury-hit for the most part of the season, have hardly taken off, holding a 21-41 record and 12th in the Eastern Conference. They are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Paul George recognizes that the Sixers have underwhelmed this season

Paul George recognizes that the Philadelphia 76ers have underwhelmed this season and is seemingly resigned to the fact that a playoff spot may not be for them.

The 34-year-old former Fresno State star spoke about it with reporters last month, highlighting how largely they have not shown the competitiveness needed to make a deep run this campaign.

George said (via CBS Sports)

"We've shown no sign of a team that will compete. We just don't have the habits of a champion or a playoff-contending team would have. So, to be honest, right now [a playoff run] is a little farfetched..."

Entering this season, the Sixers were expecting a competitive showing, featuring Paul George and All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Injuries on all of them, however, have prevented them from being on the floor all at the same time for much this year.

