Our backup to Luka Doncic is a demon" - NBA fans react to Bronny James' impressive Summer League performance in Lakers win

NBA fans reacted to Bronny James' impressive performance in his first Summer League game this season. The LA Lakers player started the game and was in attack mode from the get-go.

Bronny played less than 11 minutes in the game and scored 10 points. He scored his first five points in the first quarter and another five points in the second. He did not return to the floor for the remaining two quarters.

Bronny James' performance had fans talking on social media.

"Real life demon man, tell me why I’m shaking as I’m reading the stat line out 😮‍💨 Keep going Young King!"

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame LINK Real life demon man, tell me why I’m shaking as I’m reading the stat line out 😮‍💨 Keep going Young King!

A fan praises Bronny James for his selfless game.

"Bronny isn’t someone that will get you 30 but he will be the one that makes sure that you get 30 points," the fan wrote.

💎 @DIAMONDMMA01 LINK Bronny isn’t someone that will get you 30 but he will be the one that makes sure that you get 30 points

Some fans even said that Bronny had to get out of his father's shadow.

"Lebron needs to go for his kid to shine. Tell me I am wrong!"

Chart Davidson @ChartDavidson LINK Lebron needs to go for his kid to shine. Tell me I am wrong!

"Our backup to Luka is a demon 😈 🔥🔥."

Monkey D. Crypto🏴‍☠️ @MonkeyDCrypto_ LINK Our backup to Luka is a demon 😈 🔥🔥

Meanwhile, some fans downplayed Bronny James' performance.

"10 points in summer league got yall acting like he’s Jordan 😂," the fan wrote.

g r u m p i t o @grumplovesyou LINK 10 points in summer league got yall acting like he’s Jordan 😂

A fan hyped up Bronny James by highlighting the difficulty of scoring at a high pace.

"10 points in 11 minutes is solid and if you don’t think so you don’t know ball."

Rickey Lahey @RickiestLahey LINK 10 points in 11 minutes is solid and if you don’t think so you don’t know ball

Another fan pointed out how the other good players were being ignored behind Bronny.

"posting Bronny before posting Cole Swider who dropped 20 points with better efficiency is crazy🤦🏾‍♂️."

𝓙𝓐𝓓𝓔𝓝🌟 @jxd3n_1 LINK posting Bronny before posting Cole Swider who dropped 20 points with better efficiency is crazy🤦🏾‍♂️

Bronny James addresses LeBron James trade speculations

Bronny James' father and his teammate, LeBron James, opted into his $52.6 million contract with the Lakers. Apart from the massive salary, LeBron has a no-trade clause in his contract.

However, despite the four-time NBA champion's decision to stay with the Lakers, his future with the Lakers remains uncertain, especially after his agent, Rich Paul, said that James wanted to win a championship.

Bronny was also asked about his father's future and the trade speculations floating around in the media.

"We don't really talk about it much," Bronny said. "I think when stuff like that does come up, he just tells me not to worry about it, not to even pay attention to it [and] just lock into what you have going on right now. And that's what's going to get me better and to keep me focused. I think it's good that he tells me to not pay attention to that stuff."

On July 2, ESPN's Bobby Marks claimed there wasn't much left in the market for James. However, Dave McMenamin later said on NBA Today that Rich Paul had revealed that four teams had already called to explore options to add LeBron James to their roster.

