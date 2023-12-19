“Out of pocket”: Udonis Haslem calls out Draymond Green, says he goes after players who won’t retaliate

Amid his indefinite suspension, several players have recently spoken out about Golden State Warriors veteran star forward Draymond Green’s questionable behavior. The latest is former Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem, who says that Green has taken his role as Golden State’s enforcer too far.

Green was suspended on Wednesday for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face a day earlier. The four-time NBA champion was also ejected after the play, marking his third ejection of the season.

Additionally, Green was suspended five games earlier this season for putting Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold on Nov. 14.

Meanwhile, he has a long, well-documented history of engaging himself in unforced altercations. So, the NBA cited his “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” as a primary reason for his indefinite suspension.

Draymond Green has long been viewed as the Warriors’ enforcer who protects his star teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. However, the ever-increasing frequency of his outbursts has led to concern, even from within Golden State’s organization.

During a recent episode of his new podcast “The OGs,” Haslem called out Green for his antics. He said the former Defensive Player of the Year is intentionally instigating altercations against players who won’t retaliate. So, the three-time champion thinks Green should focus on preventing conflicts rather than initiating them.

“Draymond, man, you’re out of pocket,” Haslem said. “You’re out of pocket. I f**k with Draymond, man. There’s only so many Warriors in this league, guys that are going to take that tech, going to take that foul, and protect their teammates. But we don’t start that s**t. We don’t start it.

“We ain’t bullies. We don’t look for it. We don’t initiate it. We are guys that prevent it. We are guys that protect our teammates.

“So, man, I got a lot of respect for Draymond man. But right now, Draymond tripping. People think he’s crazy. I think he’s smart. Because he knows who he’s [messing] with. He choked out Gobert, he hit Nurkic. He’s [messing with] people who really aren’t going to do nothing back.”

Haslem played a similar role as a tough veteran who brought an edge to the Heat throughout the majority of his 20-year career. So, his advice should hold value to Green. However, it remains to be seen if the Warriors veteran will take the advice to heart upon his eventual return.

Draymond Green expected to be suspended at least 3 weeks

As for how long Draymond Green could be suspended, an update on his situation was released on Monday.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Green has begun counseling and is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks. Charania added that the four-time champion has been “understanding” about his situation.

Through 15 games, Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 49.0% shooting.

The Warriors (12-14) are 7-8 with Green and 5-6 without him.

