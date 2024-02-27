Paolo Banchero Injury Update: Latest on Magic All-Star's status ahead of game vs Nets (February 27)

Paolo Banchero missed his first game of the season on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks. Banchero was dealing with an unspecified illness, which was bad enough that he had to sit out the game. It was also the second game of a back-to-back, so he got a much-needed rest.

The Orlando Magic lost to the Atlanta Hawks via blowout, with Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. doing everything to prevent it. However, Banchero's impact was sorely missed since he's a threat on the offensive end, which could have made life easier for his teammates.

Orlando also has the easiest remaining schedule in the entire NBA. It bodes well for them, especially if they want to finish the regular season in the top six. They are currently at No. 8, but are just 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 5.

Paolo Banchero injury update

According to the Orlando Magic's latest injury report, Paolo Banchero is listed as questionable due to his illness. That means Banchero is potentially a game-time decision and could be evaluated by the medical team before tip-off.

The Magic are back at Kia Center on Tuesday night for a three-game homestand against the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons. All three games are very winnable considering the Magic have been better than them this season.

The Nets are struggling under their interim head coach, the Jazz are inconsistent and the Pistons are having one of the worst campaigns in NBA history.

What happened to Paolo Banchero?

Paolo Banchero is suffering from an undisclosed illness, but it's likely a non-COVID one. He was probably just feeling under the weather against the Atlanta Hawks. He was a little emotional after hitting the game-winner over the Detroit Pistons the previous night.

Banchero even said that he was feeling terrible the entire game against Detroit. Regardless, he has been very healthy for the Orlando Magic this season. He played through a minor ankle injury at the end of November and that's the only other injury he has had so far.

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic game at the Kia Center starts at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on the YES Network in New York and Bally Sports Florida.

It will also be available on radio via SiriusXM NBA Radio, 101.9 FM and 660 AM in New York, and WYGM 96.9 FM and 740AM in Orlando. Live streaming options include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

