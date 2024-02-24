You were still mad I beat you at golf"- Luka Doncic's response to JJ Redick for initially leaving him out of the teammate's starting 5

Dallas Maverick's superstar Luka Doncic has the perfect foil for why he was not initially included in former teammate JJ Redick's starting five. Doncic took to X to get back at Redick with his trademark humor.

Doncic's tweet with five emojis only made his clap back at his former teammmate sarcastic and yet funny. It also gave an insight of what kind of friendship he has with Redick despite their short time on court together.

"Its ok, you were still mad I beat you at golf...

When asked to name his starting 5 based on his former teammates, Redick originally named Joel Embiid as center, Blake Griffin as power forward, Jimmy Butler as small forward, Chris Paul as point guard and Vince Carter as shooting guard. When reminded that Redick played with Doncic for two months in Dallas, he removed Carter and put Luka instead.

For his part, Redick took to X to answer Doncic's reason why he was not on his initial list with the most approriate emoji.

Redick, a shooting guard, was selected 11th overall by Orlando in the 2006 NBA draft. Redick played 940 games in the league for six teams that included Magic, the Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas.

He has a career average of 12.8 points, 2 rebounds and 2.0 assist per game. In his tenure at the NBA, Redick was known for his three-point shooting and outstanding performance from the stripes.

He played with Doncic and the Mavericks in the 2021 season after he was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to Dallas. He eventually retired after spending 15 seasons in the NBA.

Doncic has become a superstar and franchise player of the Dallas Mavericks

Since 2021, Doncic has emerged as the one of the best players in the league. Doncic also has become the franchise player of the Mavericks.

The Slovenian superstar is currently averaging 34.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game while shooting a scorching 49.2% from the field. The arrival of Kyrie Irving in Dallas has also work wonders for the team, with the player now consistently living up to his stature as one of elite point guards in the league.

The Mavericks currently sit on the sixth spot in the Western Conference team standings with 33-23 mark. They are currently on a seven game winning streak.