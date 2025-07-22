  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Klay Thompson
  • "Pardi doesn’t have NBA money": Fans react as Megan Thee Stallion’s ex disses her in new song after Klay Thompson romance breaks internet

"Pardi doesn’t have NBA money": Fans react as Megan Thee Stallion’s ex disses her in new song after Klay Thompson romance breaks internet

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 22, 2025 01:15 GMT
Fans recated to Megan Thee Stallion&rsquo;s ex dissing her in his new song after relationship reveal with Klay Thompson [Picture Credit: Getty]
Fans recated to Megan Thee Stallion’s ex dissing her in his new song after relationship reveal with Klay Thompson [Picture Credit: Getty]

Fans reacted to Megan Thee Stallion's ex-boyfriend and rapper Pardison Fontaine dissing her in his new song, "Better Than Me?" American rapper 50 Cent posted a video of Fontaine lip-syncing to the song during an Instagram Live. 50 Cent's video post also featured pictures of Klay Thompson and Stallion on the side.

Ad

Fontaine started the song, rapping that her new love interest had fooled her and only he was the best for the "Mamushi" singer.

"You dululu thinking a new n**** coming got something on me. N**** fooled you. The beginning is cool cause it's new, but soon you gonna see, I know what's best for you and that's me, that's me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

50 Cent's post had fans talking in the comment section, with some fans dissing Pardison Fontaine for comparing himself to Klay Thompson.

"Ummm u might wanna check Klay’s net worth yep team light skin wins this one for now 😂😂😂!" the fan wrote.

Some fans torched the rapper with Thompson's net worth, suggesting that Stallion did better in choosing the NBA star over him.

"Pardi don’t have nba money🤣," the fan quipped.
Ad
"He a 4 time NBA Champion! 💯 Net worth somewhere around 500 M’s! She did better bruh! Cry harder 😭."

A fan wrote that it was too late for Fontaine to try to get Megan Thee Stallion back.

"Ah, they always like that when you move. A lil too late 🤷🏼‍♀️."
Comments on 50Cent&#039;s Instagram post via @50cent
Comments on 50Cent's Instagram post via @50cent

Another fan predicted that Stallion and Thompson would break up within a few months.

Ad
"😂😂😂😂 she gonna be single in six months bro just wait it out."

A fan slammed Fontaine for not respecting the relationship when he had one with the rapper.

"Really telling themselves a relationship is about seggs at such a big age is how they end up alone and sick later on down the road 😂😂😂😂."

Meanwhile, a fan was doubtful that Fontaine wrote the song about Stallion.

Ad
"This man was in a whole relationship after Meg. I doubt he's talking about her."
Comments on 50Cent&#039;s Instagram post via @50cent
Comments on 50Cent's Instagram post via @50cent

Shaquille O'Neal issues a timeline for Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have been all over the news since the time they made their relationship public. The couple has been giving a great vibe, and fans have been supportive of their union.

Ad

However, it seems like NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might need some more time to convince himself whether their relationship would last. During an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" on Monday, Shaq and his guest Mike Tyson were made aware of the couple.

The four-time NBA champion said that the couple wouldn't last longer than six weeks.

"I give it six weeks," Shaq said.

Mike Tyson had no idea who Klay Thompson was. After being informed about his impressive resume, Tyson disagreed with Shaq and showed some faith in their relationship.

Ad

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have made quite the splash for now, and not without their fair share of drama.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications