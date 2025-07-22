"Pardi doesn’t have NBA money": Fans react as Megan Thee Stallion’s ex disses her in new song after Klay Thompson romance breaks internet

Fans reacted to Megan Thee Stallion's ex-boyfriend and rapper Pardison Fontaine dissing her in his new song, &quot;Better Than Me?&quot; American rapper 50 Cent posted a video of Fontaine lip-syncing to the song during an Instagram Live. 50 Cent's video post also featured pictures of Klay Thompson and Stallion on the side.Fontaine started the song, rapping that her new love interest had fooled her and only he was the best for the &quot;Mamushi&quot; singer.&quot;You dululu thinking a new n**** coming got something on me. N**** fooled you. The beginning is cool cause it's new, but soon you gonna see, I know what's best for you and that's me, that's me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post50 Cent's post had fans talking in the comment section, with some fans dissing Pardison Fontaine for comparing himself to Klay Thompson.&quot;Ummm u might wanna check Klay’s net worth yep team light skin wins this one for now 😂😂😂!&quot; the fan wrote.Some fans torched the rapper with Thompson's net worth, suggesting that Stallion did better in choosing the NBA star over him.&quot;Pardi don’t have nba money🤣,&quot; the fan quipped.&quot;He a 4 time NBA Champion! 💯 Net worth somewhere around 500 M’s! She did better bruh! Cry harder 😭.&quot;A fan wrote that it was too late for Fontaine to try to get Megan Thee Stallion back.&quot;Ah, they always like that when you move. A lil too late 🤷🏼‍♀️.&quot;Comments on 50Cent's Instagram post via @50centAnother fan predicted that Stallion and Thompson would break up within a few months.&quot;😂😂😂😂 she gonna be single in six months bro just wait it out.&quot;A fan slammed Fontaine for not respecting the relationship when he had one with the rapper.&quot;Really telling themselves a relationship is about seggs at such a big age is how they end up alone and sick later on down the road 😂😂😂😂.&quot;Meanwhile, a fan was doubtful that Fontaine wrote the song about Stallion.&quot;This man was in a whole relationship after Meg. I doubt he's talking about her.&quot;Comments on 50Cent's Instagram post via @50centShaquille O'Neal issues a timeline for Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationshipMegan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have been all over the news since the time they made their relationship public. The couple has been giving a great vibe, and fans have been supportive of their union.However, it seems like NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might need some more time to convince himself whether their relationship would last. During an episode of &quot;The Big Podcast with Shaq&quot; on Monday, Shaq and his guest Mike Tyson were made aware of the couple.The four-time NBA champion said that the couple wouldn't last longer than six weeks. &quot;I give it six weeks,&quot; Shaq said.Mike Tyson had no idea who Klay Thompson was. After being informed about his impressive resume, Tyson disagreed with Shaq and showed some faith in their relationship.Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have made quite the splash for now, and not without their fair share of drama.