Public Enemy’s Chuck D stands behind Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's romance with powerful message

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship has been in the news with some people having reservations about the couple. Public Enemy’s Chuck D stood behind them with a powerful message about their romance.Chuck D responded to a statement by Stallion about her relationship with the Dallas Mavericks star. In an interview with Page Six this week, the &quot;Hot Girl Summer&quot; singer showered love on Thompson.&quot;I have never dated somebody so kind,&quot; she said about the NBA star. &quot;This is my first relationship where l've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy…I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me.&quot;Reacting to the post by @stallion_hub on X on Friday, Chuck D asked people to be happy for the new couple.&quot;Let these good young people ENJOY their paths to a PEACEful time while together. Why is that so hard to congratulate?!?Klay Thompson and Stallion's relationship first hit social media last week when the American rapper posted pictures in her swimsuit. Some fans noticed Thompson chilling behind her. The Mavs star made the relationship public with an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMegan Thee Stallion says Klay Thompson would have her mom and dad's approvalMegan Thee Stallion's parents died early and she was shot by her ex-boyfriend, Tory Lanez, as her romantic life hasn't been without trauma before Klay Thompson came along.Talking to US Weekly, the &quot;Beautiful Mistakes&quot; singer had a wholesome response about her being in a happy relationship. Stallion said that her late parents would have been happy and approved of Klay Thompson.&quot;I feel like my mom would've been like, 'Wow, you finally picked a nice man!'&quot; the rapper said. &quot;We kissed a lot of frogs, but now we got a real prince! I feel like they would be very proud. My dad would be very happy.&quot;Megan Thee Stallion lost her father when she was 15 years old, a freshman in high school. She has previously said that her father taught her to value herself in relationships. The &quot;WAP&quot; singer's mother died in 2019 from a brain tumor.