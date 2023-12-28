Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi stuns in matching dress and $3,580 Hermes clutch bag

Patrick Beverley and his girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, maintain a low-profile relationship. Beverley and Mandana have been together since April 2021, and they met when the NBA star was with the LA Clippers.

It is no secret that Bolourchi has a good knack for fashion, and that was very much on point in her latest Instagram post.

She posted a selfie on her Instagram story, posing with a clutch bag in a beautiful strapless black dress. Moreover, she flaunted a black Hermes clutch bag worth $3,580 (as per the company's website) to match her outfit.

Mandana Bolourchi's Instagram Story

Mandana has a whopping 826k followers on Instagram, and she uses her handle to promote her business. She is an entrepreneur and has her own business named “Mandana Beverley Hills,” which she runs.

Patrick Beverley booed by Magic fans

Patrick Beverley is an outspoken personality, on and off the court. He is one of the most loved players by his team’s fans and one of the most hated by the opponents. Every team wants a player like Beverley and no team wants an opponent like Beverley. That sums up his personality as a player.

Earlier in the season, Beverley was on his podcast “The Pat Bev Pod,” where he talked about the top 100 players’ list in the NBA. Among those 100, the Magic has two players featured in it: Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Beverley had an issue with those two being on the list. He said that if Magic has two of the top 100 players on the list, they should be winning games.

When the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Orlando Magic at Kia Center, the Magic fans didn’t spare Beverley a penny. They greeted the 76ers guard with boos, but it was Beverley who thrives on such moments. He told reporters after the game that he was used to boos from the opposition fans.

“Everywhere I go I get booed,” he said after the Sixers defeated the Magic. “I think that’s a sign of respect. It actually helps me get going, but on the ‘Pat Bev Pod’ I mentioned that I really didn’t know about Orlando yet because it was still early. I guess they took it kind of serious, took it personal. They wanted to give me some boos, but that’s part of my career. I’m used to it.”

He also stated that all he wants to do on the court is help his team win, and he enjoys taking on new challenges.