Paul George Injury update: Clippers' superstar forward probable to return in 2nd round of 2023 playoffs

The latest Paul George injury update isn't a promising one for LA Clippers fans ahead of a potential elimination game on Tuesday night. Before Game 5 of the team's first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, many hoped for a positive Paul George injury update.

With Kawhi Leonard sidelined, there was hope that George could return to help stave off elimination. However, that doesn't seem to be the case. According to CBS Sports, George could return in the second round, should the Clippers manage to pull off a remarkable 3-1 comeback against the Suns.

Between the Paul George injury and the Kawhi Leonard injury, the Clippers find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place. Another loss would spell the end of their season and would raise questions regarding whether or not the front office should break up the George/Leonard duo.

As George recently said on his podcast, he's been doing everything he can to make his way back to the court as soon as possible:

"I've been feeling better ... been working my butt off, grinding literally every day. Six days out of the week, I'm training, doing rehab. I'm going to give it every chance I got, man."

The LA Clippers' cautious approach to the Paul George injury

Although fans were hopeful that the LA Clippers would want to get Paul George off the injury report and onto the court as soon as possible, that hasn't happened. From the sound of things, the team would rather play it safe than be sorry regarding his injury.

Earlier this month, coach Tyronn Lue spoke to reporters about the situation:

"We're definitely not going to do anything to hurt PG. Even if he does try to come back and he's not right, we're not going to let him go, because we're not going to let him injure himself and make it worse than what it really is.

"When he comes back, we'll make sure he's close to 100 percent without being able to injure himself even more."

The big question now is whether or not the LA Clippers look to break up the Leonard/George duo. Although they have found success on the court together, they've both struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons.

Kawhi Leonard hasn't played in more than 60 games in a season since 2016-17, with a 60-game season in Toronto in 2018-19, when he won a title. The last two seasons have seen Leonard play in just 52 games, while George hasn't played more than 60 games since the 2018-19 season.

With one guaranteed year left on their deals and player options for the 2024-25 season, the Clippers could look to part ways with both men sooner rather than later. As they're both forced to sit and watch from the sidelines on Tuesday night, only time will tell how things will play out.

