Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic soaks up the sun with their three kids during Turks & Caicos getaway

Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic spent quality time on the beach with her three kids. On Friday, Rajic shared pictures and videos from her outing to the oceanside on her Instagram handle.

In her first story, she mentioned her sister Krajic Rajic's story, which featured a scenic picture of the wide ocean and the beach. The location tag in the story shows that the beach is Turks and Caicos.

In the following story, Rajic shared a picture of herself and her kids dressed in swimwear. They stood by the beach under a blazing sun and a wide ocean behind them. Rajic drew a heat sign in the picture to indicate her love for her children.

Daniela Rajic shares pictures of her beach outing with her children. (Credits: @danielarajic/Instagram)

In the next two stories, Paul George's wife shared videos of her son Paul Vuk George. The first video shows the kid running toward her mother after testing out the ocean waters. The second video shows PG Junior eating fries while relaxing on the beach. Daniela shared her thoughts on the getaway in the caption of her upload:

"Livingggggg."

Daniela Rajic shares pictures of her son from her beach outing. (Credits: @danielarajic/Instagram)

In her next stories, Rajic shared a selfie of herself with her daughter and an image of the resort they stayed in. Lastly, the Sixers star's wife wrapped up her outing updates with an image of the food she had and a video of her son's mischievous eating habits.

Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic shares stunning pictures in teal swimwear from her Boca Raton getaway

Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic loves going to the beaches. Before the Friday outing with her children, the model took a trip to Boca Raton, Florida.

On Mar. 4th, PG-13's wife shared pictures of herself from her outing and captioned the post:

"My happy place."

The picture shows Rajic standing on a beach with a wide ocean behind her providing a scenic setting. The model wore a teal swimsuit and had pitch-black sunglasses on her face to complete her look.

After dating for five years, Paul George and Rajic tied the knot in 2022. The Sixers star's wife met him in 2013 when she was working at a nightclub. George was in a relationship with Doc Rivers' daughter, Callie, when he met Rajic. However, it did not stop the Sixers star from pursuing his future wife.

Their relationship took a controversial turn when Rajic got pregnant and PG-13 offered her a million dollars to terminate the pregnancy. Rajic denied the offer and in 2017 they sorted out their differences and started dating.

