Paul George's wife Daniela George drops sultry 1-word reaction to Karl Anthony Towns' GF Jordyn Woods vacation outfit

Karl Anthony Towns' GF Jordyn Woods has been holidaying in Florida. Lately, she has been posting pictures from The Boca Raton Resort on her social media handle. In her latest Instagram post on Sunday, March 2, Woods completely owned the vacation vibe in her swimwear.

Ad

The girlfriend of the New York Knicks star posted a series of pictures in her red vacation outfit, including a snap of her sunbathing by the swimming pool.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post had her followers buzzing in the comment section, including her friend Daniela, the wife of the Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George. She had a one-word reaction to Woods' post.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Juicyyyyyyy 🍉💦," Daniela George wrote.

[Rajic's comment on Jordyn Woods' post]

Jordyn Woods' sister Jodie Woods and her mother Elizabeth Woods are with her on vacation in Florida. Karl-Anthony Towns will also be in Miami for the next Knicks game against the Miami Heat.

Ad

The two Eastern Conference teams are scheduled to lock horns on March 2 at Kaseya Center. Towns would perhaps also join his girlfriend on the vacation.

Daniela and others react to Karl Anthony Towns' GF Jordyn Woods' casual Knicks sweatshirt photo dump

Lately, Jordyn Woods has taken to rocking her boyfriend's New York Knicks. She has already expressed her love for long-sleeved Knicks T-shirts as her favorite workout gear. Woods even hilariously revealed that she had at least 10 of the Knicks T-shirts for herself.

Ad

Ad

The post attracted a series of comments from some of the known faces. Sarah Patterson, the wife of the former NBA player Patrick Patterson, was one of the first ones to show love to Woods' social media post. She commented with 'hearts in eyes' and a fire emoji.

Complimenting the girlfriend of the Knicks star's girlfriend, Rajic also dropped a comment along with a fire emoji.

"Face card ✔️🔥," Rajic wrote.

Ad

Jordyn Woods' younger sister also commented.

"Subtle flex," Jodie Woods commented.

WNBA free agent and former Chicago Sky player Kysre Gondrezick also showed love to Woods with 'heart in eyes' emojis. Lately, Woods and Kysre Gondrezick have been hanging out with each other at fashion shows and parties.

Comments on Woods' post

Karl Anthony Towns' GF Woods and Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic are very close with each other. When Towns was traded to the Knicks, PG revealed that his wife broke the news to him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback