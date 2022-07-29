“Pelicans said hold my beer about the Kyler Murray deal”,“That’s f***ed up”, “This man has the body base of a Shaq” - Fans react strongly as details emerge of a weight check clause in Zion Williamson’s contract

All-Star forward Zion Williamson has made the rounds all over NBA social media because of a contract clause in his new deal. The New Orleans Pelicans gave the young forward a massive rookie extension with an interesting incentive.

At the start of free agency, the Pelicans made headlines by giving Zion Williamson an extension. Details followed as everyone found out about Williamson's multi-million deal. On July 6, the Pelicans announced that they were giving Williamson a five-year deal that could reach up to $231 million.

Of course, the contract contains a few clauses in order for Williamson to get all the guaranteed money in his agreement. Some of the incentives include making an All-NBA team, winning the MVP award and getting the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Interestingly, one of the incentives in his contract is related to his weight management. Williamson has struggled to stay into shape and has been sidelined him for a great number of games in his three-year career.

Fans, however, saw a chance to share their thoughts and quickly jumped on Twitter about this fascinating news.

Kaneki @KanekiBD @BleacherReport @cclark_13 Bro this man has the base body of a shaq like player…but he can actually shoot…bro if you dont get in the gym and eat some greens bro you would literally be top 5 in the league @BleacherReport @cclark_13 Bro this man has the base body of a shaq like player…but he can actually shoot…bro if you dont get in the gym and eat some greens bro you would literally be top 5 in the league

avs0224 @justadu53619180 @BleacherReport @cclark_13 Mom and pop fast food restaurants in New Orleans right now @BleacherReport @cclark_13 Mom and pop fast food restaurants in New Orleans right now https://t.co/iKGuRfKSs9

iron xan @jad6n @BleacherReport @cclark_13 so kyler gets a homework clause and zion gets a put the fork down clause, tf is up with these teams ??? @BleacherReport @cclark_13 so kyler gets a homework clause and zion gets a put the fork down clause, tf is up with these teams ???

Kevin Na @KevinNaBurner @BleacherReport @cclark_13 Man jumping out the gym at 285. Lose 15 pounds and they’ll need to raise the rim Dwight Howard dunk contest style @BleacherReport @cclark_13 Man jumping out the gym at 285. Lose 15 pounds and they’ll need to raise the rim Dwight Howard dunk contest style

HayesxZionSzN @SzZion @BleacherReport @cclark_13 They really doing him a favor overall as well. No knees or ankles surviving more than 10 seasons with a mf being 300lbs and jumping higher than the backboard @BleacherReport @cclark_13 They really doing him a favor overall as well. No knees or ankles surviving more than 10 seasons with a mf being 300lbs and jumping higher than the backboard

Osh @itsoshh @BleacherReport @cclark_13 Zion is gonna lead the Pels to the 5 seed next year I promise you that. He’s comin different @BleacherReport @cclark_13 Zion is gonna lead the Pels to the 5 seed next year I promise you that. He’s comin different

BuckybadgerW (Fullback U Fan)🦡 @BuckybadgerW1 @BleacherReport @cclark_13 Don’t know if this is a great idea. I know he’s gotta keep his weight down but being so heavy is a big reason that he’s so dominant. You don’t want to lose that @BleacherReport @cclark_13 Don’t know if this is a great idea. I know he’s gotta keep his weight down but being so heavy is a big reason that he’s so dominant. You don’t want to lose that

Fans have always poked fun at Williamson's weight management. Williamson has had issues with his weight, and his lower body has had resulting injuries.

Zion Williamson's new deal is a chance for him to prove the doubters wrong

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson

The new deal that Williamson signed with the Pelicans was a surprise to many. Given his recent injuries, it was seen as a gamble.

Williamson was unable to play all last season due to a broken foot suffered before the season even started. During his rehab process, people saw a gradual increase in weight, which was bad news. For an athlete trying to recover from a lower-body injury, adding more weight can put a ton of pressure on the lower body.

Even NBA legends like Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley poked fun at Zion's weight. But in the end, Chuck gave meaningful advice to the rising young star.

Barkley, who had similar struggles during his early days in the NBA, knows Williamson's situation well.

When Barkley was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the fifth pick in 1984, he was 300 pounds, and the team asked him to drop to 285. Even at 280 pounds, Chuck struggled to play well. Luckily for Barkley, Moses Malone was still with the Sixers at the time and got Barkley to under 250 pounds, helping him play better basketball.

Maybe what Williamson needs is a veteran player who will convince him to manage his weight. Or maybe he just needs to take matters into his own hands.

