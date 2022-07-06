Zion Williamson's rookie max extension shows New Orleans Pelicans' faith in him

Zion Williamson is finalizing a rookie max extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, which will keep him with the team long term.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the deal will be for five years, worth up to $231 million and is expected to include protections because of Williamson's injury history.

The No.1 pick of the 2019 draft missed all of last season as a result of a setback he suffered amid his recovery from right foot surgery.

Over three seasons, he has appeared in only 85 games. In 2020-21, he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 61.1%.

Williamson's injury and conditioning issues were the main reasons for the tension between the two sides. Some reports suggested that the young big man wanted to leave New Orleans.

On "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" in early June, Pelicans general manager David Griffin said Williamson deserves a lucrative contract extension:

"It's not a big decision. It's a pretty easy decision. The kid's historically good when he plays. This is a max player. That's easy. We're all the way in with him, and I think we always have been."

The 21-year-old power forward said he wanted to remain with the franchise long term and help the Pelicans become title contenders.

"I do want to be here," Williamson said, via ESPN. "That’s no secret. I feel like I’ve stood on that when I spoke. Currently, this does not really have anything to do with that. This is just me wanting to be a pillar in my community. It was a long year for me for rehab and mental battles. I’m fine now. I’m ready to get to work."

With Zion Williamson healthy, the Pelicans aim to create their own Big Three

On May 26, the Pelicans cleared Zion Williamson to return to play without restrictions. This was the final stage of his recovery. He has his sights set on the start of the season.

The Pelicans view him as a franchise player and know a healthy Zion can take the team to the next level.

With Williamson back, the squad has its own Big Three in the young big man, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram. A return to the postseason could be considered a minimum target, and a deep playoff run would exceed expectations.

New Orleans took the Phoenix Suns, the team with the NBA's best record, to six games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

