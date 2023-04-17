Pelicans VP puts the onus on Zion Williamson over his availability - "I think a big part is on him"

With as electric of a player as Zion Williamson is whenever he's playing, it is disappointing whenever he is sidelined with injuries. The NBA is better with him on the court.

In an article by NOLAnews' Christian Clark, Pelicans Vice President David Griffin discussed Zion's status and what the organization needs to do moving forward.

"He was playing one-on-none," Griffin said. "He went up and windmill dunked pregame. That’s not the skill set that makes you capable of playing 5-on-5 basketball. I think a big part is on him. I think there is a lot he can do better. And he would, I think, tell you that. I think we need to do a better job examining the whole situation top to bottom a little bit better."

Zion Williamson made comments last Tuesday that received attention from the media. He was asked on what he was capable of doing on the court while still recovering from his injury.

"Physically, I’m fine,” Williamson said. “Now it’s just a matter of when I feel like Zion. I can pretty much do everything, but it’s just a matter of the level that I was playing at before my hamstring. I don’t want to go out there and be in my own head and affect the team when I can just be on the sideline supporting them more, because I know myself."

Williamson's comments of "Now it's just a matter of when I feel like Zion," and "I can pretty much do everything," were misinterpreted by the media as Zion choosing not to play. The interview transpired when he was getting some pregame workouts done before the Pelicans' play-in matchup against the OKC Thunder.

Zion Williamson sustained a hamstring injury in early January during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He suffered a setback in his recovery, resulting in months off the court.

Williamson was having another stellar season as he averaged 26.0 points on 60.8% shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists before his hamstring injury.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans fall short of making the playoffs

Injuries caused havoc to the Pelicans' season. They were third in the Western Conference standings on Jan. 1 and looked like one of the best teams in the league with a dynamic scoring trio of Zion Williamson, Brandom Ingram and CJ McCollum, while also having a great defense.

But injuries to Williamson and Ingram sidelined them for a prolonged period of time. In their absence, the Pelicans struggled to win games.

They still had a chance to make the playoffs but fell short in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 play-in game against the OKC Thunder.

