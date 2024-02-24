"Penny wise creep a**": Lakers' Christian Wood accused by Tee Kissen of "Baddies East" of threatening to beat her with shovel in custody dispute

LA Lakers center Christian Wood is the latest NBA player to get involved in a dispute off the court. Wood has reportedly threatened Tamera "Tee" Kissen with a shovel after she refused to give Wood his son. Kissen was babysitting the child for Yasmine Lopez, who is the mother of the Lakers center's kid.

Kissen posted a video on Instagram of Wood allegedly standing outside her door holding a shovel. In the post's caption, she shared her perspective of the events. According to her, Wood showed up to her house unannounced, demanding she hand over his kid.

Wood reportedly demanded that Kissen give him his son since Yasmine Lopez, the boy's mother, was allegedly arrested. However, according to Kissen, she didn't give the boy to the Lakers player, claiming that she didn't know him and that she'd "never met this man."

Kissen also posted a screenshot of an exchange she had with Wood to her IG story. In it, she took the time to add a caption ridiculing Christian Wood.

"Y'all why I look up and this man in the window holding a shovel talking bout he gon beat my head in," Kissen said in the caption. "He look like penny wise creep ass"

Tee Kissen's IG story

At the moment, the situation is still developing and Christian Wood or the Lakers organization is yet to release a statement.

Christian Wood's sister comes to his defense

After Tee Kissen reported that Christian Wood threatened her with a shovel for not giving him his son, Wood's sister came out in his defense.

According to Wood's sister, Kissen's claims are a lie. Wood's sister further explained that he was only trying to get his son so that Child Protective Services didn't need to get involved after Yasmine Lopez was arrested for vandalism.

Wood's sister claimed that Lopez was arrested after she trespassed at Wood's home by climbing over his fence along with three other women. Lopez and the group she was with vandalized the Lakers' centers' property and his cars while they were inside, according to his sister.

Furthermore, she claimed that she and Christian went together to get his son from Tee Kissen at her house. Instead, she snuck out and went to Lopez's home, who had been released from jail at the time.

Wood and his sister followed them and found a shovel leaning against the door when they got there. She claims that her brother was simply moving the shovel, but he was not using it to threaten Kissen in any way.

Kissen has said in her posts that she will pursue legal action for these events.

