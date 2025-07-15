“Petty. Childish. What grown a** man does that?”: Sheryl Swoopes holds nothing back after Drake swaps LeBron James tattoo for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar also reached the NBA, and one of the biggest names being dragged was LeBron James. The apparent tension between the NBA superstar and Drake took another big turn when the Canadian rapper chose to cover up James' tattoo with another player.
The rapper covered LeBron James' tattoo on his arm with the jersey of OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The pictures that went viral on the internet showed SGA's Thunder jersey tattooed over James' Fighting Irish jersey.
WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes reacted to the move by the Canadian rapper.
"Petty. Childish. Like what grown a** man does that?" Swoopes said on Monday on "Gil's Arena" (Timestamp 2:26:00).
She also added that if the rapper had chosen to cover the tattoo, it would have been bad, but replacing it with another player's jersey was even worse.
This was not the first time that Drake had made his stance clear on his relationship with the LA Lakers star. Earlier this weekend, he made the headlines for the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park. While performing his "Nonstop" song, the Canadian singer also altered the lyrics of his song.
"How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron," read the original line from the lyrics.
"How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron," he rapped the altered version of the song during the festival.
NBA fans react to Drake switching up LeBron James' tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Posts of Drake's switched tattoo has fans chirping in the comment sections. Some fans didn't like that Drake switched up his old LeBron James tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and wondered what would happen if SGA joined Kendrick Lamar's club.
"bro keeps on getting other grown men tatted on his body. what’s he gonna do when SGA switches up on him?? 💀💀💀."
"It’s gonna be weird when SGA shows up on stage at a Kdot concert."
"Tattooed a young basketball player because he mad at a old basketball player."
A fan hilariously equated Drake trading tattoo trade to NBA offseason trades.
"Drake really out here running a live NBA tattoo trade deadline 😂."
A fan called it weird to get another man's tattoo who was not a blood relative.
"Is a little bit weird to have a tattoo of another man in your body… Only of it is your brother, father or best friend but other man… Weird."
Meanwhile, a fan wrote that the rapper should have gotten a new tattoo instead of replacing one with another.
"At least just get a new tattoo why did you replace LeBron with Shai man 💔."
However, some fans also came in support of the rapper and said that it was only the right move from the singer because the Lakers star switched sides.
"I mean, people are gonna hate, but if the person that you tatted on you switched up, you would change it too."
It was not surprising that Drake got SGA's jersey tattooed on his arm. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is arguably the best player in the league, and both are fellow Canadians. The Thunder star has also appeared in his "NOKIA" official music video.
