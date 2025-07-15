“Petty. Childish. What grown a** man does that?”: Sheryl Swoopes holds nothing back after Drake swaps LeBron James tattoo for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar also reached the NBA, and one of the biggest names being dragged was LeBron James. The apparent tension between the NBA superstar and Drake took another big turn when the Canadian rapper chose to cover up James' tattoo with another player.

Ad

The rapper covered LeBron James' tattoo on his arm with the jersey of OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The pictures that went viral on the internet showed SGA's Thunder jersey tattooed over James' Fighting Irish jersey.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes reacted to the move by the Canadian rapper.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Petty. Childish. Like what grown a** man does that?" Swoopes said on Monday on "Gil's Arena" (Timestamp 2:26:00).

She also added that if the rapper had chosen to cover the tattoo, it would have been bad, but replacing it with another player's jersey was even worse.

Ad

This was not the first time that Drake had made his stance clear on his relationship with the LA Lakers star. Earlier this weekend, he made the headlines for the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park. While performing his "Nonstop" song, the Canadian singer also altered the lyrics of his song.

"How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron," read the original line from the lyrics.

Ad

"How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron," he rapped the altered version of the song during the festival.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NBA fans react to Drake switching up LeBron James' tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Posts of Drake's switched tattoo has fans chirping in the comment sections. Some fans didn't like that Drake switched up his old LeBron James tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and wondered what would happen if SGA joined Kendrick Lamar's club.

"bro keeps on getting other grown men tatted on his body. what’s he gonna do when SGA switches up on him?? 💀💀💀."

Ad

Chief @chiefflips LINK bro keeps on getting other grown men tatted on his body. what’s he gonna do when SGA switches up on him?? 💀💀💀

Ad

"It’s gonna be weird when SGA shows up on stage at a Kdot concert."

EddieTheGreat @iNfAMOUS70702 LINK It’s gonna be weird when SGA shows up on stage at a Kdot concert

Ad

"Tattooed a young basketball player because he mad at a old basketball player."

Challz Brown @ChallzBrownLife LINK Tattooed a young basketball player because he mad at a old basketball player

Ad

A fan hilariously equated Drake trading tattoo trade to NBA offseason trades.

"Drake really out here running a live NBA tattoo trade deadline 😂."

LeadAdvisors @lead_advisors LINK Drake really out here running a live NBA tattoo trade deadline 😂

Ad

A fan called it weird to get another man's tattoo who was not a blood relative.

"Is a little bit weird to have a tattoo of another man in your body… Only of it is your brother, father or best friend but other man… Weird."

YoMismo @mismo86 LINK Is a little bit weird to have a tattoo of another man in your body… Only of it is your brother, father or best friend but other man… Weird

Ad

Meanwhile, a fan wrote that the rapper should have gotten a new tattoo instead of replacing one with another.

"At least just get a new tattoo why did you replace LeBron with Shai man 💔."

Jack 🍒⚪ @Jacko_DS LINK At least just get a new tattoo why did you replace LeBron with Shai man 💔

Ad

However, some fans also came in support of the rapper and said that it was only the right move from the singer because the Lakers star switched sides.

"I mean, people are gonna hate, but if the person that you tatted on you switched up, you would change it too."

frappharden @frappharden LINK I mean, people are gonna hate, but if the person that you tatted on you switched up, you would change it too

It was not surprising that Drake got SGA's jersey tattooed on his arm. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is arguably the best player in the league, and both are fellow Canadians. The Thunder star has also appeared in his "NOKIA" official music video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More