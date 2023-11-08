Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Nov. 8): Latest update on Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Robert Covington's status

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to end their five-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics. It's a showdown between the two best teams in the Eastern Conference so far this season, with both teams having a 5-1 record. Here's a look at the Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Nov. 8.

According to the latest injury report post on NBA.com, the Sixers currently have no players listed for Wednesday's showdown with the Celtics. Ricky Council IV, Javonte Smart and Terquavion Smight have been listed as available after a stint in the NBA G League.

Sixers stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are both healthy and available to play. Acquisitions from the James Harden deal like Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and KJ Martin are also ready to play. All four players appeared in Philly's win over the Wizards on Monday, with Batum getting the most minutes.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been healthy to start the season. Joel Embiid has been playing like an MVP and Tyrese Maxey has filled in for James Harden quite perfectly. Kelly Oubre Jr. has given them a huge boost and could be the steal of the free agency.

Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and KJ Martin will have to work extra hard to find their way into the rotation. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse seems happy with the way his team is playing with a record of 5-1 heading into Wednesday's game.

Batum seems to be the first one to crack the rotation with 17 minutes of action in the win over the Washington Wizards. Morris is still likely playing his way into top condition after sitting out the first two weeks of the season. Martin has the potential to be a contributor, while Covington could be a plug-and-play guy when an injury occurs.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Game Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are out for revenge against the Boston Celtics. The two teams matched up in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, with the Celtics prevailing in seven games.

The Sixers had a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 in Philadelphia, but they threw away the opportunity to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001. Joel Embiid still failed to lead Philly to a conference final, while James Harden faded away into another trade request.

However, the Sixers look rejuvenated under head coach Nick Nurse. They are playing very good basketball at the moment and are currently on a five-game winning streak.

On the other hand, the Celtics are coming off their first loss of the season on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jayson Tatum is playing like an MVP, so it will be a great match between him and Embiid.

