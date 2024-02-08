Philadelphia 76ers trade rumors: Daryl Morey keeping tabs on Paul George for 2024-25 NBA offseason signing

The NBA trade deadline has passed, and the Philadelphia 76ers have made some moves to improve their roster. As they try to contend this season, there are rumors that the Sixers have started to make plans for the future. Following recent developments, Philly could add another star player to play alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference. They are hanging on thanks to the production of Maxey. Due to the current injury of th reigning league MVP, there's a chance they could fall at the bottom of the playoff picture.

According to rumors, the Sixers have started to speculate on pursuing Paul George for the 2024-25 season. George is still with the LA Clippers. However, both the All-Star forward and the team have not seen eye-to-eye when it comes to a potential contract extension.

George signed a four-year, $176 million contract extension with the Clippers that includes a player option in the final year. He's currently in the third year, and talks for an extension has started. However, both parties have not made any progress in a potential agreement.

Now, some rumors have emerged that the Sixers could pursue the nine-time All-Star in the offseason. Senior Insider for TNT Chris Haynes recently detailed this development.

"If Paul George and the Clippers are unable to get an extension done, look for the Sixers to be very aggressive and try to pursue him in the offseason," Haynes said.

"Everybody expects George and the Clippers to get something done... but if not, watch out for the Sixers."

George still has a player option he can exercise for the 2024-25 season. He can still play for the Clippers if both parties aren't able to reach an agreement. There's also a chance that he opts out and hits the free agency a year early.

Looking at the moves the Philadelphia 76ers did at the trade deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers made a flurry of moves Thursday, and added quality players to their roster. Before the end of the deadline, the Sixers traded for Buddy Hield in exchange for Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris, three second-round picks and cash considerations.

The Sixers also traded away veteran guard Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cameron Payne and a second-round pick.

Along with these moves, Philly traded forward Danuel House and a second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons to create more space financially. In their final trade, they received a second-round pick from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jaden Springer.

The Sixers are expected to be a threat in the East after acquiring an elite outside shooter.

