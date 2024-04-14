Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box scores for April 14, 2024

Phoenix Suns faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game of the season. This is the third time both the teams from the Western Conference faced each other. After winning two previous contests, the Suns won the third game.

This was perhaps the most important game for the Suns if they wanted to make it to the playoffs without getting into the play-in tournament. Their seed also depends on the result of the LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans. If the Lakers defeat the Pelicans, the Suns will be the No. 6 seed.

Bradley Beal was the star of the game between the Suns and the Timberwolves. He scored 36 points, a game-high, shooting 14 of 21 from the field. Beal also shot 6-of-6 from the 3-point line. Kevin Durant had an average night, scoring only 15 points. Devin Booker also scored 23 points in the win.

For the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert led the team in scoring. He scored 21 points, shooting 7-of-9 from the field. The game saw Kar-Anthony Towns return to the lineup after his injury. He scored 10 points in 29 minutes, while Anthony Edwards scored 13 in 39 minutes.

With the win and after the Lakers have defeated the Pelicans, the Suns have cracked the sixth seed and qualified for the playoffs. Both teams will play each other in the first round of the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves are the third seed in the West and will face the sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns. The playoffs will start on April 19-20.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box scores

Phoenix Suns player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Grayson Allen 20 6 1 2 0 0 8-11 3-3 1-1 Kevin Durant 15 4 1 2 1 4 6-14 1-3 2-2 Jusuf Nurkic 6 5 8 5 1 1 3-4 0-1 0-0 Bradley Beal 36 6 5 2 1 1 14-21 6-6 0-0 Devin Booker 23 4 7 1 0 1 6-16 3-8 8-10 Royce O'Neale 4 2 3 0 0 1 1-4 1-3 1-2 Drew Eubanks 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 Bol Bol 4 2 1 0 0 2 2-3 0-1 0-0 Thaddeus Young 5 1 0 0 0 2 2-2 0-0 1-1 Saben Lee

0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Jaden McDaniels 6 0 1 0 0 3 2-7 1-4 Karl-Anthony Towns 10 6 2 0 0 5 3-8 1-4 Rudy Gobert 21 7 1 2 1 1 7-9 0-0 Anthony Edwards 13 6 4 1 1 5 3-7 0-2 Mike Conley 17 4 2 1 2 3 5-7 4-5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3 0 1 1 0 0 1-4 1-3 Naz Reid 10 4 4 1 0 4 4-8 2-5 Kyle Anderson 4 1 0 1 0 1 2-5 0-0 Jordan McLaughlin 5 0 2 0 0 1 2-2 0-0 Monte Morris

0 0 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-2 FT