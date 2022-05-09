Pictures: 6-time NBA champion gets snapped with Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton and David Beckham at the Miami Grand Prix

Formula One is hosting its first-ever Miami Grand Prix this season, and the event is flooded with celebrities. The recently cemented track is one of two F1 Grands Prix in the United States in the 2022 calendar. The other will be held in October in Austin, Texas, at the renowned Circuit of the Americas.

The Miami Street Circuit is one of the most lavish circuits in the F1 calendar, and the Miami Grand Prix is now one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Many are calling it "the next Monaco," as the event is star-studded and filled with glamor.

The Monaco GP could be compared to an NBA All-Star Game, and the Miami Grand Prix comes pretty close. Sunday's race saw the attendance of some esteemed sports personalities. The practice sessions and Saturday Qualifying set the stage for the main event.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was seen walking down the paddock alongside NFL superstar Tom Brady and football legend David Beckham.

The three icons were in attendance to support Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Racing as he attempted to grab a podium finish. The seven-time F1 champion greeted them ahead of the race, and the four legendary athletes took one of the most iconic pictures of all time.

The collective championships in this picture would blow one's mind. Tom Brady is a seven-time champion, while Michael Jordan has lifted the NBA's Larry O'Brien trophy six times. Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time World F1 champion, while David Beckham is a two-time FA Cup winner and one-time Champions League winner. The latter has also won English Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1 titles.

Lewis Hamilton started the Miami Grand Prix in the sixth position on the grid and attempted to grab a podium finish. Unlike the last few years, Mercedes aren't the most dominant team in the paddock. Red Bull Racing continue to dominate as they try to defend their title this year, while Ferrari Racing have rejuvenated themselves with a brilliant car.

Hamilton has struggled this season. His best finish so far this year was third in the opening Bahrain GP when he grabbed 15 points. His last outing in the Imola GP ended with zero points after a 13th-place finish.

Michael Jordan displays his love for motorsports at the Miami Grand Prix

Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, in the pit box at NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

Michael Jordan has a tremendous love for all kinds of motorsports, and he showed that at the Miami Grand Prix. He has shown support for Formula One and Motorcycle Racing and is a co-owner of NASCAR team 23XI Racing.

Many racers and drivers have spoken about his appreciation for the sport. NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin gushed about Michael Jordan's love for racing on USA Today Sports, saying:

"He is definitely a very avid and excited racing fan... I think that people don't understand his fandom for the sport and how big it is."

Michael Jordan's NASCAR team 23XI Racing is not performing at its best. Their two racers, Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch, are 21st and 20th in the Cup Series standings, respectively. Busch and Wallace have 224 and 214 points, respectively, and have zero race wins this season.

Michael Jordan's attendance at the Miami Grand Prix highlights his love for racing of any kind. We might spot him at the Austin GP in October as well.

