PJ Tucker confirms he wants to leave Clippers as trade rumor intensifies: “Want to go to a good team”

PJ Tucker was once a core part of the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks. However, since joining the LA Clippers, the defensive player is finding it hard to find his place with the new team. According to the reports, Tucker is unhappy with his role on the team and wants to be traded.

When Tucker joined the Clippers, there was hope that he would be in regular rotation for the team for his defense and leadership. However, as the Clippers have started to find their rhythm with Harden, Tucker has found it hard to find his place.

In a recent interview with ClutchPoint, the veteran player said that he is still an excellent defender and contributes towards winning for the team. He also added that he wants to go to a good team and help them win.

“I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that's here or somewhere else,” PJ Tucker told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview Monday night. “I know myself, my worth. I know what I bring. I know what I've brought. I know what I can continue to bring. And with that, I want to be able to go to a good team that I can be able to help that.”

Before playing for the Clippers, Tucker had a significant role on every team that he played for. He has averaged 14 minutes in 12 games that he has played for the Clippers, but as a reserve.

However, the 2021 NBA champion has not stepped on the court in the last six games. Coach Tyronn Lue elected to play rookie Kobe Brown off the bench in place of Tucker, who is 38 years old. He is averaging 1.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting only 27.3% from beyond the arc.

After the report surfaced on Monday that Tucker was not happy with his position, multiple teams have been monitoring his situation with the Clippers.

Trade destinations for PJ Tucker amidst trade rumors

PJ Tucker still has a lot left in his tank to play as a defender in rotation. Since the Clippers seem to be moving away from Tucker to a rookie, he might prefer to join other teams. Since Tucker has already expressed his desire to join a good team, several good teams could use his defensive prowess.

One of the teams that would have mutual interest would be the Milwaukee Bucks. With Tucker on the roster in the 2020-21 season, the Bucks were 10th in the defensive rating. However, this season, they are 23rd. Although a large part of their fallen defense is the departure of Jrue Holiday, Tucker can help them bring some good defense.

Moreover, the Bucks have already shared a championship season with Tucker, which is already a feel-good situation between both interested parties.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the contending teams in the West which could try to pursue Tucker if there is any trade scenario. The Mavs are also 22nd in defense in the league. Adding Tucker would not just make them better defensively but also provide them with much-needed veteran leadership along with Kyrie Irving.

Other teams like the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics could also try to add Tucker to their rosters. However, the Mavs and Bucks seem to be the most favorable landing spots for the 38-year-old veteran.