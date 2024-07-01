"Please come to Sixers' and get the chip": Rapper pleads Klay Thompson to 'sh*t on naysayers' by joining Paul George at 76ers

Klay Thompson remains one of the hottest names in the free agency this year. While James Harden re-signed with the LA Clippers, Paul George signed a 4-year $212 million max deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

With one of the most lethal starting lineups in the league, rapper Gillie Da Kid also wants Thompson to join his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. The American rapper put out a video on his social media, officially asking the four-time NBA champion to join the Sixers.

Kid posted the video in an attempt to lure Klay Thompson to Philadelphia and said that he could give his answer to his doubters by winning another chip with the 76ers.

“Klay Thompson man…listen to me. You wanna sh*t on all the naysayers Klay, please come to the Sixers and get this chip Klay! Listen, Klay Thompson, they are doubting you, they didn’t even put you in top 75, they fuc*ed up, they doubting you Klay … Please Klay, please, Philadelphia,” Kid said.

Earlier, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the four-time NBA champion will have discussions with four different teams when the free agency officially starts. Wojnarowski said that the Warriors free agent will speak to the Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, LA Lakers and the 76ers to further his decision.

Klay Thompson feels disrespected by Warriors' offer

In light of the free agency, it seems like Thompson has his eyes everywhere except the Warriors and it is because of the disrespect that he feels with his championship team.

According to Chris Haynes, Klay Thompson felt disrespected by the offer the Warriors made to him in this free agency.

"I know first hand that Klay [Thompson] is disappointed in where negotiations have gotten to this point," Thompson said, "to the fact that he's looking elsewhere. ... I believe the Warriors are probably offering him an annually, low $20 million-type of contract. Is he willing to walk away from that because he feels disrespected? It looks like he is," Haynes told NBA TV.

The last time Thompson signed a contract with the Warriors was in 2019 when he signed a 5-year / $190 million contract and got paid $37 million annually.

However, Thompson has every reason to feel disrespected because of the role he has played for the team. Since his ACL injury in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and ruptured Achilles, Thompson hasn't been the same.

Thompson's output on both ends of the floor has been compromised in the last two seasons. However, he can still play as one of the best three-point shooters in the league, perhaps around players like LeBron James and James Harden.

