"Please stop the Michael Jordan stuff" - Charles Barkley delivers fiery opinion on likening Anthony Edwards to MJ

Amid his breakout 2024 NBA playoff run, Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards has elicited comparisons to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. However, according to TNT's Charles Barkley, the comparisons are too premature.

Entering Sunday's Game 4 second-round playoff showdown against the Denver Nuggets, Edwards has been one of the postseason's most electric performers. The 22-year-old ranks fourth in scoring, averaging 30.4 points per game through seven outings. Meanwhile, he's had several Jordan-esque highlight plays.

However, with only 18 career playoff games under his belt, Barkley called on fans and analysts to pump the brakes on the Jordan hype.

"America, please stop the Michael Jordan stuff. This guy's had one good playoff run," Barkley said. "I think he's gonna be a great player, he's a really nice kid, we root for him."

Barkley's TNT co-host Shaquille O'Neal subsequently butted in, asking if Edwards is close to a young version of the five-time MVP. Barkley reiterated that he still has plenty of work to do to be worthy of such comparisons.

"Hell, Nah," Barkley said. "... He's not close to Michael Jordan. I love Anthony Edwards. Do not do that."

In addition to only playing 18 career playoff games, Edwards has won just one postseason series thus far. Meanwhile, Jordan played 179 playoff contests, winning six NBA championships, and finishing as the postseason's all-time leader in ppg (33.4 ppg).

So, while Edwards has shown Jordan-like flashes, he will likely need to experience more playoff success to warrant comparisons to the Hall of Famer.

Anthony Edwards isn't interested in Michael Jordan comparisons

As for Edwards' thoughts on being likened to Jordan, he recently touched on the comparisons during an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Edwards noted that he would rather build his own reputation as one of the NBA's premier stars than mimic Jordan.

"The first Anthony Edwards, not the next Michael Jordan," Edwards said when asked how he wants to be talked about. "I want people to be like, 'This Anthony Edwards kid, he's got his own style, like, he's maybe got a mix of Michael Jordan in him.'"

The two-time All-Star later highlighted one key difference between his and the Bulls legend's playstyles.

"But you know, I got a little, I got a trey ball. ... I can shoot the 3, so that makes me a little different than Michael Jordan," Edwards said.

It remains to be seen if Edwards can reach Jordan's level of dominance. However, most would probably agree that the 22-year-old has the confidence and skill level to potentially become the league's next face.

