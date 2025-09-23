"Poor baby, how will he survive on his $40M salary" - NBA fans clown Michael Porter Jr. for blowing $250 on Uber rides to dodge NYC traffic

NBA fans reacted to the Brooklyn Nets' new star, Michael Porter Jr., opening up about his extra spending since arriving in New York. During the Nets Media Day, the forward player said that he spent $250 every day on Uber since moving to New York. Reacting to MPJ seemingly complaining about the expense, one of the fans suggested the Nets player use the subway instead.&quot;No one in New York actually uses uber … Learn the subway MPJ 😂🤣😭.&quot;Narsie Tucker @RickyRicardoTamLINK@TheDunkCentral @YESNetwork No one in New York actually uses uber … Learn the subway MPJ 😂🤣😭A fan was in disbelief with the amount of money that Porter spent on Uber. &quot;250 a day, he's probably spends four hours a day inside UBER’s lol.&quot;Justin McGregor @JustMcGregorLINK@TheDunkCentral @YESNetwork 250 a day, he’s probably spends four hours a day inside UBER’s lolA fan slammed the NBA star for complaining even after earning millions in a year.&quot;Poor baby, how will he survive on his $40M a year salary plus endorsements. Instead of complaining, maybe he should walk to work. It's only $12,500 a year, in regard to NBA games. He can buy a car too.&quot;Edward Dean @EdwardDeanoLINK@TheDunkCentral @YESNetwork Poor baby, how will he survive on his $40M a year salary plus endorsements. Instead of complaining, maybe he should walk to work. It's only $12,500 a year, in regard to NBA games. He can buy a car too.&quot;We are not trying to hear that shit. I could understand if he was in the WNBA, but buddy got too much money to be crying about ubers.&quot;Vantablack @JerahmieLINK@TheDunkCentral @YESNetwork We are not trying to hear that shit. I could understand if he was in the WNBA, but buddy got too much money to be crying about ubers. Another fan shaded Michael Porter Jr. for complaining despite having millions in his bank account. &quot;I’m sure that’s really making a dent in his bank account.&quot;Courtside Commentary @CourtsidecomLINK@TheDunkCentral @YESNetwork I’m sure that’s really making a dent in his bank accountMeanwhile, a fan suggested that the Nets star get himself a personal driver.&quot;Sheesh. Might as well just hire a personal driver😭.&quot;Montrice Chambers @montriceee_11LINK@TheDunkCentral @YESNetwork Sheesh. Might as well just hire a personal driver😭&quot;This is like reporting a man making $50K/year spent 25 cents at Wingstop for an extra side of ranch.&quot;Gary Sheffield Jr. @GarysheffieldJrLINK@TheDunkCentral This is like reporting a man making $50K/year spent 25 cents at Wingstop for an extra side of ranchMichael Porter Jr. reveals his mentality going against his former team in first matchupAfter six seasons, the Denver Nuggets traded away Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. Four months after the trade, Porter Jr. is already looking forward to his first matchup with his former team. In a conversation with Justin Laboy on his podcast on Tuesday, Porter Jr. said that he will be ready to go at his former team when he faces them for the first time. When we play (the Nuggets) it's going to be up for sure,&quot; Porter said. &quot;It's going to be fun. I'm going to go at them dudes, I know they're going to go at me. It's going to be really fun because I want to show them [that] I'm in a whole different role now with Brooklyn.&quot;Unfortunately, the Nets don't face the Nuggets until January next year.Despite the trade, Michael Porter Jr. still has a lot of love and respect for his Nuggets teammates. He said that even without him, the Nuggets could win a title with the new roster. He also said that Cam Johnson's addition could positively impact the Denver team.