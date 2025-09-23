  • home icon
  "Poor baby, how will he survive on his $40M salary" - NBA fans clown Michael Porter Jr. for blowing $250 on Uber rides to dodge NYC traffic

"Poor baby, how will he survive on his $40M salary" - NBA fans clown Michael Porter Jr. for blowing $250 on Uber rides to dodge NYC traffic

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 23, 2025
Brooklyn Nets Media Day - Source: Getty
NBA fan reacted to Michael Porter Jr. opening up about spending $250 on Uber everyday

NBA fans reacted to the Brooklyn Nets' new star, Michael Porter Jr., opening up about his extra spending since arriving in New York. During the Nets Media Day, the forward player said that he spent $250 every day on Uber since moving to New York.

Reacting to MPJ seemingly complaining about the expense, one of the fans suggested the Nets player use the subway instead.

"No one in New York actually uses uber … Learn the subway MPJ 😂🤣😭."

A fan was in disbelief with the amount of money that Porter spent on Uber.

"250 a day, he's probably spends four hours a day inside UBER’s lol."
A fan slammed the NBA star for complaining even after earning millions in a year.

"Poor baby, how will he survive on his $40M a year salary plus endorsements. Instead of complaining, maybe he should walk to work. It's only $12,500 a year, in regard to NBA games. He can buy a car too."
"We are not trying to hear that shit. I could understand if he was in the WNBA, but buddy got too much money to be crying about ubers."
Another fan shaded Michael Porter Jr. for complaining despite having millions in his bank account.

"I’m sure that’s really making a dent in his bank account."
Meanwhile, a fan suggested that the Nets star get himself a personal driver.

"Sheesh. Might as well just hire a personal driver😭."
"This is like reporting a man making $50K/year spent 25 cents at Wingstop for an extra side of ranch."
Michael Porter Jr. reveals his mentality going against his former team in first matchup

After six seasons, the Denver Nuggets traded away Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. Four months after the trade, Porter Jr. is already looking forward to his first matchup with his former team.

In a conversation with Justin Laboy on his podcast on Tuesday, Porter Jr. said that he will be ready to go at his former team when he faces them for the first time.

When we play (the Nuggets) it's going to be up for sure," Porter said. "It's going to be fun. I'm going to go at them dudes, I know they're going to go at me. It's going to be really fun because I want to show them [that] I'm in a whole different role now with Brooklyn."
Unfortunately, the Nets don't face the Nuggets until January next year.

Despite the trade, Michael Porter Jr. still has a lot of love and respect for his Nuggets teammates. He said that even without him, the Nuggets could win a title with the new roster. He also said that Cam Johnson's addition could positively impact the Denver team.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
