Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers brings son Jay Z to watch Warriors-Celtics, flexes $5k Prada jacket

Myke Towers was at the Chase Center in the Tuesday game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. He was seen enjoying with his son Jay Z.

Towers was in white and brown sneakers with blue jeans. However, what stood out in the picture was his black color $5k Prada jacket. The Río Piedras singer paired it with a white t-shirt and a black cap. Towers’ son Jay Z came with white sneakers and black joggers, which were paired with a Warriors jersey.

On a different note, the game between the Warriors and the Celtics was perhaps the most thrilling game of the 2023-24 season. The Warriors made an incredible comeback to beat the Celtics in overtime, and all that behind Steph Curry.

Myke Towers with son Jay Z in Warriors vs Celtics game

After scoring only seven points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Curry returned to his normal heroic state. Despite being in foul trouble, he scored 33 points, of which 20 points came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Curry hit the dagger three-pointer in overtime with 10.6 seconds remaining on the clock to lead the Dubs to their 13th victory of the season.

The Warriors won the game 132-126 despite trailing by eight points with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, handing the visitors Celtics their sixth loss of the season.

Myke Towers speaks on the influence of Michael Jordan on him

When Myke Towers started, he was just an underground rapper from Río Piedras. However, over time, Towers explored the music world beyond Rio Piedras, getting himself into pop music and reggaeton. His success has gone beyond Latin America.

Towers collaborated with Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Maluma and Selena Gomez, earning him a place in the Global 200 chart on Spotify. However, Towers felt, with global recognition, he was losing his underground touch.

In April 2021, Towers returned to his own hip-hop origin and wanted to prove to himself that he still had the grit of the underground left in him. He returned with Lyke Mike, and the album was a tribute to the Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan. The album even features 23 tracks as a reference to Jordan’s jersey number.

In an interview with SPIN, Towers spoke about the influence Jordan had on him.

“[Michael Jordan] gave me that mentality of a winner,” Towers said. “I’m from the generation of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, but he’s the one who inspired them to inspire me.”

Towers has used his music to address the problems of racism and other societal problems. After the Black Lives Matter protests, he released “Michael X” which highlighted Malcolm X and his speech on police brutality.