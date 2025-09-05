  • home icon
  • "Pulled his hamstring and still smoked an NBA player" - Fans stunned as Jaylen Brown loses race to Speed in bold showdown bet

"Pulled his hamstring and still smoked an NBA player" - Fans stunned as Jaylen Brown loses race to Speed in bold showdown bet

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 05, 2025 22:42 GMT
NBa fans reacted to iShowSpeed defeating Jaylen Brown in race [Picture Credit: Getty]
NBa fans reacted to iShowSpeed defeating Jaylen Brown in race. [Credit: Getty]

NBA fans were left surprised after YouTuber iShowSpeed beat Jaylen Brown in a sprint challenge. Shortly after Brown announced the showdown, the athletic streamer and the NBA star met for the race.

The viral X (formerly Twitter) video showed Speed and Brown standing at the starting point and surrounded by a large crowd. Speed apparently pulled his hamstring halfway through the race but continued to beat the Boston Celtics star.

Brown had earlier confidently said that he wouldn't lose a race with Speed. Stunned by the result, a fan noted that the YouTuber was in the wrong profession.

"Born to be a generational athlete forced to be an influencer."
Another fan hilariously said that it would be a hard loss to come from for Jaylen Brown.

"If I was JB I could never get over ts 😭," the fan wrote.
Speed has already raced against Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles. After his win against Brown, a fan wanted the YouTuber to run against the greatest 100m sprinter.

"The only person I want to see challenge him is Usain Bolt."
A fan wrote that Speed should have become an athlete rather than being a YouTuber.

"Bro really is in the wrong profession!"
Another fan dropped a major praise for the social media star, noting that Speed defeated an athlete even after the hamstring injury.

"he pulled his hamstring and still smoked an nba player… y’all better stop clowning him before it’s too late 💀."
One fan was unable to believe that an elite athlete like Jaylen Brown lost a race to a YouTuber.

"How Jaylen still end up losing 😭."
A fan hoped that Speed would seriously consider racing professionally one day.

"He is so good at running it’s crazy.. hope he will compete seriously one day 💪."
Former Celtics player backs Jaylen Brown to lead the Celtics next season

With Jayson Tatum out for the season, the Boston Celtics will rely on Jaylen Brown to lead and solidify his superstar status.

In the last few seasons, despite playing at a very high level and leading the Celtics to the NBA title, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP remains underrated among fans and overlooked in the media. However, former Celtics player Malik Fitts believes that Brown finally puts the matter to rest in the 2025-26 season.

He's Finals MVP," Fitts said on Aug. 29's episode of NESN's "Hold My Banner" podcast, when asked if Brown would be able to handle the task. "I don't know how you can doubt that. That year that he won Finals MVP, you saw the level at which he was playing. He was playing at a really, really high level."
"And I never really understood the hatred or any of the bad-mouthing that (some fans) had towards Jaylen. But I am curious to see how he will lead the team while Jayson is out. Personally, I think he'll handle it well. I think he’s going to lead the team pretty well."
While the Celtics would play without Tatum, Jaylen Brown has an excellent crew behind him, headed by Joe Mazzulla.

