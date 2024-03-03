"Putting SC back on the map": Trojans phenom JuJu Watkins draws massive praise from USC legend Lisa Leslie "

USC's Juju Watkins has been lauded for her consistent performances during her collegiate basketball career. Thanks to her dominant stats, Watkins recently garnered praise from Lisa Leslie.

The legend of the Trojan and WNBA legend met Draymond Green, where the Watkins topic came across. Leslie had nothing but praise for the top-recruiting freshman class:

"When you take on the challenge to turn around a program. Thats what JuJu Watkins is basically doing for LA, like putting SC back on the map"

Leslie came to know about Watkins during her high school days when she was being scouted by prestigious universities. Seeking words from coaches about Watkins' skills, Leslie discovered that she was indeed a talented player.

“JuJu’s for real,” she said.

However, Leslie said that concerns were raised about her ability to maintain consistent performance at the next level. Despite being in the early stages of her college career, JuJu Watkins has already proven herself as an impressive player.

She holds the second position in the country for scoring and has achieved numerous records during her outstanding performances in both single-season and single-game events at USC.

In a decisive road victory over fourth-ranked Stanford, Watkins scored 51 points. At Galen Center, she holds the record for most points scored by a USC player in a single game.

Additionally, she may establish an insurmountable record for the most 30-point games in a season by a true freshman.

Juju Watkins surpassed Lisa Leslie's record

Against Cal Poly, Watkins, the top-ranked recruit of the Class of 2023, scored 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point range. Apart her impressive scoring, she recorded four rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks.

It marked her fourth 30-point game of the season, surpassing the record set by WNBA Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie for the most 30-point games by a freshman in USC women's basketball history.

Leslie, who averaged 20.1 points in 120 games during her time at USC, is a former All-American and Naismith College Player of the Year Award winner. She also holds several Pac-12 conference records for scoring, rebounding and blocking shots.

Moreover, Leslie is a three-time WNBA MVP and has been inducted into both the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

