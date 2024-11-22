"Quit on his team" - Chandler Parsons flames $110 million star Rudy Gobert for late game mix up in Timberwolves loss

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-7) faced the Toronto Raptors (4-12) on Thursday, losing 110-105. On Friday, former NBA player Chandler Parsons criticized the defensive big man on "Run It Back" for his costly mistake, leading to the Wolves' eventual loss.

During the fourth period, Gobert found a mismatch in the painted area with Toronto's Scottie Barnes. The Frenchman asked for the ball but was ignored, leading to an offensive three-second violation. After his mistake, the Raptors had six unanswered points that pushed them to win the game.

According to Parsons, the $110 million star's mistake was to blame for their loss.

"This is childish," Parsons said. "This is unacceptable at every single level. This isn't even okay to happen in a high school game ... Rudy feels like, that's his time to get the ball. Like Lou [Williams] says, Scottie Barnes. It's not like he had a point guard on him, he had a 6-9 versatile defender on him.

"I understand where the frustration is, at the end of the day, you know how bad this looks ... Rudy Gobert quit on his team on this play. Coaches talk about how important every possession is, especially a game in Toronto, a game you should win."

Parsons went on to criticize Gobert's lack of maturity against the Raptors.

"This is a wasted possession over a lack of focus, a lack of maturity. This is a YMCA 'Kids take your ball and go home.' You cannot do this if you're Gobert ... Dude kind of just quit on his team."

Parsons pointed out that Gobert has to be "embarrassed" with how he played, especially how he'll be portrayed on social media.

What did Rudy Gobert do against the Raptors?

At 5:00 in the fourth quarter, with both teams tied at 95, Rudy Gobert thought he had a mismatch against Scottie Barnes in the paint. He asked for the ball as he positioned himself for a post-up opportunity. Unfortunately for Gobert, Julius Randle had a better advantage with his defender, Jakob Poeltl.

After the three-time Defensive Player of the Year failed to get the ball, he left the painted area. The officials whistled for an offensive three-second violation on Gobert, costing a wasted possession for the Wolves.

On the way to the other end of the floor, Anthony Edwards was heated and asked their star big man why he didn't leave the area quicker.

Gobert can avenge his mistake on Sunday against the defending champions, the Boston Celtics (12-3).

