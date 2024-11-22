Watch: Anthony Edwards completely shreds Rudy Gobert after 4x DPOY's blunder in the clutch 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Nov 22, 2024 03:38 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn
Watch: Anthony Edwards completely shreds Rudy Gobert after 4x DPOY's blunder in the clutch (Image Source: Imagn)

Anthony Edwards was fired up after Rudy Gobert's costly mistake during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 110-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Gobert wasn't on the same page as his teammates on an offensive possession with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year fronted his defender in the post while Julius Randle was in the middle of an isolation at the top of the key. Gobert got the positioning against the smaller Scottie Barnes and demanded the ball, but Randle avoided the pass and decided to drive on Jakob Poeltl. As a result, the big man got called for a three-second paint violation.

Anthony Edwards completely lost it after that blunder. Here's the video of his altercation with Gobert:

The Timberwolves seemingly had that play designed for Randle to get the mismatch so that he could catch Poeltl on the drive because of his slow foot speed on the perimeter. However, Gobert read the play differently, as he had a mismatch under the rim.

The game was tied 95-95, going right down to the wire. The Timberwolves still had a chance to win, but taking a lead at that point may have changed the momentum.

