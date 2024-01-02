"Rebound so I can sit your a** down": Leaked audio shows Utah coach fuming at Jordan Clarkson before recording Jazz's first triple-double since 2008

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson made history during the Jazz’s 127-90 blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Clarkson recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first Utah player to record a regular-season triple-double since 2008. However, just before doing so, he got called out by Jazz coach Will Hardy.

With Utah up 122-86 with 3:48 remaining in the game and Clarkson on the verge of securing a triple-double, Hardy approached him during a timeout. In leaked audio from the interaction, Hardy could be heard sternly telling Clarkson to record his 10th rebound so he could check out.

“Go get a rebound so I can sit your a** down. Godd**nit,” Hardy said.

Following the timeout, the former Sixth Man of the Year promptly grabbed his 10th board with 2:28 remaining. Afterward, the Jazz immediately called a timeout to sub him out.

The triple-double marked the first of Clarkson’s 10-year career, as he’s typically been more of a spark plug scorer and playmaker than an all-around player.

The last Jazz player to record a regular-season triple-double was two-time All-Star forward Carlos Boozer on Feb. 13, 2008. Per ESPN, that marked a 1,256-game triple-double drought for the franchise.

Additionally, Clarkson became the first Utah player in nearly 41 years to record a triple-double off the bench. The last to do so was two-time Defensive Player of the Year Mark Eaton on Feb. 5, 1983.

So, all things considered, it was certainly a memorable night for Jazz fans.

Watch: Jordan Clarkson's rebound to become first Utah Jazz player to record regular season triple-double in 5,801 days

Will Hardy on his viral interaction with Jordan Clarkson

After Monday’s game, Will Hardy touched on his viral interaction with Jordan Clarkson moments before he secured his historic triple-double. Hardy highlighted his sense of urgency regarding wanting Clarkson to achieve the milestone as early as possible so he could rest and avoid potential injury.

“I’m obviously not here to mess up a good time. I understand that I would have been maybe the most hated man in the building if I had subbed him out,” Hardy said.

“But there is a part of you where you’re the head coach, and you’re like, ‘The worst thing in the world would be Jordan turning his ankle up 30, hunting for a triple-double.’ … I was basically just begging him to get a rebound and call a timeout immediately so I could get him off the court. I’m happy it worked out.”

The victory marked the Jazz’s second straight and fourth in a row at home. Additionally, they have won eight of their last 11 games.

Utah (15-19) will try to keep its momentum going when it hosts the league-worst Detroit Pistons (3-30) on Wednesday.

