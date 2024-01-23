"Recycle coach still living off the 08 championship " - Doc Rivers seen as early head coach candidate for Bucks has NBA fans buzzing

Doc Rivers has emerged as a serious contender to coach the Milwaukee Bucks after the team fired Adrian Griffin on Tuesday after 43 games, according to reports.

The former coach has an impressive resume, having been named by one of the top 15 coaches in the league by the NBA. His hiring could help the Bucks (30-13) elevate their title chances.

However, it seems like fans aren’t buying into Rivers’ track record, especially considering his recent run with the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. They reacted to the X post by NBA Central about Rivers being considered for the job.

Alluding to Rivers failing to win a championship after 2008 with Boston Celtics’ Big Three, one user wrote:

“Recycle Coach still living off the championship the big 3 in Boston got him.”

Considering Rivers’ recent fails on the big stage, another wrote:

“I don’t understand why he still gets consideration. Time to move on.”

Here are some reactions on X.

Can Doc Rivers help the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship this season?

Doc Rivers has a set legacy as one of the best coaches in NBA history.

Rivers had an illustrious run with the four teams that he has coached, winning Coach of The Year twice. He has 24 seasons of coaching experience and has taken teams to the postseason 19 times. Under him, the Boston Celtics made a trip to the NBA Finals twice, winning once, and three times to the ECF.

However, one of the many reasons that Rivers’ hiring as a coach in Milwaukee might trigger a negative reaction from NBA fans is his average coaching record in the postseason.

In total Rivers has coached 215 playoff games, and has a record of 111-104 (51.6%.

When he coached the Orlando Magic, the team reached the playoffs three times but never won a series.

Rivers also coached the LA Clippers (2013-2020) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2020-2023). His best finish with the 76ers and the Clippers is making the conference semifinals. In the 2020-21 season, under Rivers, the 76ers secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the semifinals.

Rivers has a reputation for blowing 3-1 series leads. He has done it three times of the total of 13 times that has happened in the NBA.

However, hiring Doc Rivers should not be considered a bad idea after the Milwaukee Bucks fired Adrian Griffin. He has earned his respect in the NBA and perhaps he might turn things around for himself and the Bucks and bring the championship to Milwaukee.

