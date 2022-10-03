Reliving Chris Tucker's 5 best NBA moments as the star's death story is revealed to be a hoax

Hollywood actor and comedian Chris Tucker is the latest celebrity to be a victim of a death hoax. A YouTube video went viral suggesting Tucker had been shot dead. The title of the video convinced mass viewers that the story was true. Here's what the channel, "Celeb TV" titled the video:

“10 Minutes Ago / Died On The Way To The Hospital / Goodbye Comedian Chris Tucker.”

Fans believed the story to be true. Many shared the news across various platforms. However, it was later confirmed by various reliable sources that Tucker was well and alive.

Chris Tucker's NBA connections

Chris Tucker is a huge sports fan. He is often spotted posting pictures alongside NFL, NBA and golf stars. Tucker shares close connections with NBA stars and the league in general. He has attended several games and is a die-hard Atlanta Hawks fan. Tucker also participated in the celebrity All-Star game four times between 2006 and 2010.

Chris Tucker has had some memorable moments linked to the NBA. Let's look at the five most notable incidents in this article below.

#1 Chris Tucker blocks Mark Cuban's shot at the 2010 Celebrity All-Star game

Chris Tucker played for the East Celebrity All-Stars during the 2010 Celebrity All-Stars game. He got the opportunity to match up against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who was playing for the West Celebrity All-Stars. With four games under his belt by then, Tucker used the experience to make a solid defensive play against Cuban.

Cuban tried to catch Tucker off guard on the block and attempted to make a quick turnaround jumper. However, the comedian made sure Cuban didn't get the better of him during that possession, reading the play well and blocking Cuban's shot. Tucker's play got featured on the NBA's official YouTube channel as 'Block of the Night.' Here's the clip:

#2 Chris Tucker trash talks Kara Lawson during the 2009 Celebrity All-Star game

During the 2009 Celebrity All-Star game, Chris Tucker was among the players wired for the contest. The comedian made the most out of that by leaving fans in splits with his rib-tickling sense of humor. Tucker took on the challenge to guard former WNBA player Kara Lawson, who had just won a championship a year ago. She was at the receiving end of Tucker's trash talks during the game.

#3 Chris Tucker attends the 2021 NBA Finals game with NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

With the Atlanta Hawks crashing out of the 2021 playoffs in the conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Chris Tucker admitted he was a bandwagon fan in the finals. He attended Game 4 of the series in Milwaukee along with NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.

Tucker revealed on the Jimmy Kimmel show that Kareem invited him to the game. He said it was a surreal experience as Kareem and Robertson accompanied him down the tunnel.

#4 Chris Tucker opens the 2019 NBA awards alongside Shaquille O'Neal

Chris Tucker opened the 2019 NBA awards ceremony alongside Shaquille O'Neal. Tucker delivered a hilarious monolog to set up O'Neal's entry to the stage. The comedian roasted O'Neal before the latter crashed the stage and took over, dropping one of his best raps dedicated to the NBA.

#5 Chris Tucker leaves LeBron James out of his All-time starting 5

During an appearance on former NFL player-turned-analyst Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Chris Tucker named his All-Time starting five in the NBA. The list featured players from the past majorly. Tucker went with Kobe Bryant, Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Sharpe was surprised about Tucker not mentioning LeBron James on his list. However, the latter apologized and added James as the sixth man on the team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far