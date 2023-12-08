Report: Zion Williamson ignored New Orleans Pelicans' concerns over his diet & conditioning

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson's career has been marred by health and conditioning concerns, which were once again highlighted during the team's recent In-Season Tournament semifinal matchup against the LA Lakers.

The Pelicans have repeatedly urged the 23-year-old forward to improve his diet and conditioning, but according to a report, he has not heeded these calls.

According to NOLA.com’s Christian Clark, Williamson “doesn’t listen” to the Pelicans’ calls for him to work on his conditioning despite multiple requests.

Fans have also taken notice of how seemingly out of shape Williamson is.

Williamson scored 13 points and grabbed just two rebounds in 25 minutes of play against the Lakers. He was outplayed by 38-year-old LeBron James, who had 30 points in just 22 minutes.

"I've got to be better. I've got to be more aggressive finding my shot,” Williamson said after the game. “I've got to do more things to get my team going. I think I was too laid back tonight. I can't do that. And defensively, I've got to be better."

Zion WIlliamson focused on conditioning during offseason

David Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations, said before the start of the season that Zion Williamson focused significantly on his personal training.

"Zion is obviously in good condition," Griffin told reporters during media day. "The thing I think is important is CJ [McCollum] and Brandon [Ingram], throughout their careers, have always employed people to take care of their body, to take care of their nutrition.

"They are really invested in their profession. This was the first summer where we've seen Zion take his profession seriously like that and invest in it off the court on his own in a way that I think is meaningful."

During the broadcast of the Pelicans-Lakers game, Shaquille O'Neal pointed out that Williamson seemed to lack intensity in his running. He also said the Pelicans star struggles to generate easy scoring opportunities for himself, doesn't demand the ball, lacks a determined demeanor and falls short in rebounding.

“He doesn’t have that look,” O’Neal said about Williamson. “I know a look when I see it. Every sport has a look. Tiger Woods has that look. Jack Nicklaus had that look. He just doesn’t have that look. And he doesn’t rebound.”