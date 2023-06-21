"Revenge p*rn is against the law": Adult movie star weighs in on Moriah Mills' threats to Zion Williamson

Adult movie star Nikki Benz has warned Moriah Mills of the laws she could be breaking through her threats to Zion Williamson. Mills recently claimed she would release her s*x tapes with the New Orleans Pelicans star. While revealing what she intends to do, Mills also tagged the Pelicans organization on Twitter, demanding them to trade Zion.

However, Benz pointed out it would be against the law to release the tapes. It falls under the term "revenge p*rn." With Zion not giving consent to release their alleged tapes, it falls under the category of revenge p*rn. Here's what Benz wrote (via Daily Loud):

"What she's [Moriah] doing is against the law becasue it's revenge p*rn. If you think that's smart please rethink your life."'

In a separate tweet, she wrote:

"Revenge p*rn is against the law."

Nikki Benz schools Moriah Mills and her followers over revenge p*rn

Benz confirmed in a follow-up tweet that she confirmed with her lawyer regarding this same. If Mills intends to take severe action against Zion, releasing the tapes will not do any good to her case. She also threatened to take him to court

Moriah Mills' Twitter account gets suspended following threatening tweets directed toward Zion Williamson

Twitter has suspended adult star Moriah Mills' account after she threatened to release her s*x tapes with Zion Williamson. Mills went on an all-out rant, saying Zion is a bust and the Pelicans should trade him. She tweeted that Zion would have sleepless nights once she releases her s*x tapes with him. Mills also threatened to take the former No. pick to court, saying:

"Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson. I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life @NBA @PelicansNBA"

Moriah Mills threatens Zion Williamson on Twitter

Mills' attacks on Zion started when he announced that he was going to be a father with Ahkeema, his longtime girlfriend, as his child's mother. Mills insinuated that Zion had cheated on her and that she could be pregnant too. She also said they were supposed to be pregnant instead of Zion and Ahkeema.

It's been a never-ending saga as Mills tweeted nearly 200 times about Williamson, posting screenshots of their private chats and wire transfers coming from Williamson's account to prove her case.

With her account suspended, the headlines regarding Zion's off-court troubles could halt for some time.

