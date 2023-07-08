Rockets’ newest star Fred VanVleet vows to earn “every penny” of his $130 million deal

The Houston Rockets splashed most of their huge salary cap space on Fred VanVleet, signing him to a three-year, $130 million contract. The deal shocked many fans who questioned if the 29-year-old point guard deserved the massive payday.

In a report by Tim McMahon of ESPN, Fred VanVleet revealed he was quite aware of critics and vowed to prove that he would be worth the value given to him by the Rockets.

"And I know people are crazy about the number, but the league is growing every year and that number won't be that number in a few years," said VanVleet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So I know it's a shock factor with the narrative that I have around me as an undrafted guy, but I'm going to work every day to make sure I prove every penny."

The Rockets are now loaded with young promising players like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and their most recent acquisitions in the 2023 NBA draft, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.

Having played in the league for seven years and winning an NBA championship in Toronto back in 2019, the Rockets management expects VanVleet to be the culture setter for the young athletes to follow.

In his last year with the Raptors, VanVleet averaged 20.3 points, 7.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting an accurate 89.8% from the free-throw line.

Fred VanVleet joins newly-signed head coach Ime Udoka to help reform the Houston Rockets

Free Agency VanVleet Basketball

Along with Fred VanVleet's signing, the Houston Rockets have brought in Ime Udoka to be the head coach of the team. Leading the charge, Udoka has been the catalyst for bringing more veterans on the roster.

"I want professionals and mature people in the locker room," said Udoka in his introductory press conference.

Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA “I want to add professionals and mature adults in the locker room” — Ime Udoka



Their acquisitions:



Dillon Brooks: 27 Years Old

Jock Landale: 27

Fred VanVleet: 29

Jeff Green: 36



Thought on this quote? “I want to add professionals and mature adults in the locker room” — Ime UdokaTheir acquisitions:Dillon Brooks: 27 Years OldJock Landale: 27Fred VanVleet: 29Jeff Green: 36Thought on this quote? https://t.co/384WB3yORW

Dillon Brooks is another free agent acquisition, and the Canadian forward has been instrumental in setting the tone for the Memphis Grizzlies for six seasons. The defensive-minded forward was given a 4-year, $80 million contract. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Adding more veterans into the fold, the Rockets were also able to sign 27-year-old Jock Landale and Jeff Green from the newly crowned Denver Nuggets.

Poll : 0 votes