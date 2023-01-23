Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Steph Curry garnered a lot of attention for the way they conducted themselves during their White House visit. Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams was recently asked which players on the roster would make good politicians.

The 2022 NBA champions made their customary visit to the White House last week. After winning their fourth title in eight years, the Dubs have certainly become familiar with the environment and feel associated with the trip.

Their recent White House visit featured several memorable moments. Warriors superstar Steph Curry gave a speech ahead of the official address. Several people made note of the manner in which the guard presented and carried himself.

Naturally, this raised the idea of Curry potentially running for president in the future. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr alluded to this as well. Meanwhile, when Draymond Green was asked about his chances, the star forward joked about being Curry's Secretary of Defense.

In light of these comments, the link between Warriors players and politics became a topic of discussion. SiriusXM Radio's Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine had a discussion about which Warriors players could become politicians. Assistant coach Ron Adams was present to provide some insight.

When asked by Isola about who would make the best politician on the Warriors' roster, Adams responded by saying:

"Well, Draymond for sure has learned that art already. Steph in his own way. A different manner, but Steph, yes. And certainly, Iguodala. All of them would represent kind of a different way of doing things."

"But I think they all have sharp minds. They think on their feet well and I think they can direct narratives well. I think those are all important skills to be an effective politician."

Adams certainly raised some interesting points. The team's maturity over the years has been noticeable. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala have become impressive personalities in their own right. With this in mind, a career as a politician may not be out of the question for them.

However, the Golden State Warriors have larger concerns to address at the moment. They have been hovering around a .500 record for quite some time. If they want to repeat as champions, they will need to start stringing together some wins.

The Golden State Warriors need to break out of their pattern

The Golden State Warriors are under a lot of pressure. Their expectations are sky high. Fresh off winning the NBA title last summer, the Warriors were expected to compete for another championship this season. Unfortunately, things don't look as certain at the moment.

The Warriors are currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 23-24 record. Coming off a tough loss against the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors have gone 3-3 in their last six games.

While this could be viewed as a positive in some ways, it does not benefit the team in the slightest. Any Warriors win on the road this season is viewed as a blessing. However, a loss at home is a huge hit.

The Golden State Warriors have avoided prolonged losing streaks. Unfortunately, they haven't been able to win consistently. If they don't improve their play, they might find themselves out of the playoffs by the end of the season.

